Reverend Al Sharpton Says The Republicans Are Trying To Protect Trump

TJMS
| 09.05.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Reverend Al says that the Brett Kavanaugh hearings display, “total disregard for what is right.” “Everyone that was nominated by a sitting president,” has delivered all of their records ahead of the hearing. The republicans delivered 42,000 pages of Kavanaugh’s records the night before they began. “Which clearly shows they have something to hide,” says Reverend Al.

The big question is, “how do you have hearings, when you don’t have to documents?” You can’t properly question the person if you don’t have all of the information. One thing we do know is that Kavanuagh has said he is against charging a sitting president with a crime. “This is totally and blatantly a political move to protect president Trump.”

This whole process seems “rushed.” Even though it doesn’t look like there’s much to do besides protest, “we’re not going to give up, it’s too much at stake.”

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

 

Reverend Al Sharpton Says The Republicans Are Trying To Protect Trump was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
11 items
Buzzed Bey: 11 Times Beyoncé Looked Lit
 1 day ago
09.04.18
Celebrities Praise ‘Cosby Show’ Actor Geoffrey Owens After…
 2 days ago
09.04.18
Dancehall World: Kranium Talks New Music, IG Dancers,…
 2 days ago
09.04.18
9 items
Made In America: All The Behind The Scenes…
 2 days ago
09.03.18
17 items
Colorful Hair, Don’t Care: Celebs Rocking Colorful Wigs
 2 days ago
09.03.18
Mayor Bottoms Makes Her Picks For The Superbowl…
 2 days ago
09.04.18
Bobby Brown Gives A Review Of Woody McClain’s…
 2 days ago
09.03.18
As Requested: Here’s All The Music From Episode…
 3 days ago
09.03.18
‘Power’ Recap: Teresi’s Apology Comes Too Little Too…
 3 days ago
09.03.18
‘Insecure’ Recap: Houston Bae Is Gonna Hurt So…
 3 days ago
09.03.18
Uh Oh! Gloria Govan Arrested For Child Endangerment
 4 days ago
09.02.18
12 items
Every Time Zendaya Coleman’s Hair Was Goals AF
 4 days ago
09.01.18
7 Things Black Folk Can’t Stop Talking About…
 5 days ago
09.02.18
31 items
PHOTOS: Inside Aretha Franklin’s Funeral
 5 days ago
08.31.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close