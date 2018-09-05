Morning Minute: Trump Supporters Are Running Out Of Things To Wear!

TJMS
| 09.05.18
This week the Trump Supporters closets are taking a big hit! Their two favorite things are “racial hatred and guns,” first Nike signed Colin Kaepernick and now Levi’s is supporting gun control. They started the week by burning their Nike’s and now they have to burn their Levi’s. What are these people going to wear, all they have left is shirts!

