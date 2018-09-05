Guy’s Gripe: Don’t be a ‘Republi-coon’

Seeing a black Trump supporter really rubs Guy the wrong way. He recently saw a black man in a Make America Great Again Hat, so naturally he asked the man how he could support Trump. The man told him “Trump is the most pro-black president we’ve ever had.” How?! Donald Trump has shown his bigotry more times than we can count, if you’re still supporting this bigot there must be something wrong with you. It’s not black republicans that Guy takes issue with, it’s “republi-coons.”
10 Black Trump Supporters
9 photos Launch gallery
10 Black Trump Supporters
1. Ben Carson1 of 9
2. Herschel Walker2 of 9
3. Omarosa3 of 9
4. Dennis Rodman4 of 9
5. Stacey Dash5 of 9
6. Mike Tyson6 of 9
7. Terrell Owens7 of 9
8. Azealia Banks8 of 9
9. Latrell Sprewell9 of 9
