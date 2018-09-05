CLOSE
News One
Home > News One

Don’t You Dare Ask Monica Lewinsky About Her Oval Office Shenanigans Or She Will React Like This…

The anti-bully advocate walked off an interview.

0 reads
Leave a comment

Monica Lewinsky really doesn’t want to talk about her time with former President Bill Clinton back when she was 22 years old in 1995.

SEE ALSO: From Al Sharpton To Barack Obama: Here’s How Aretha Franklin Was Celebrated At Her Funeral

In an interview for Hadashot News, Israeli TV anchor Yonit Levi asked Lewinsky, “Recently in an interview with NBC News, former President Clinton was rather irate when he was asked if he ever apologized to you personally. Do you still expect that apology, the personal apology?”

Monica said, “I’m so sorry, I’m not going to be able to do this” and stormed off stage. Watch below.

Lewinsky later wrote on Twitter, “There were clear parameters about what we would be discussing and what we would not.” She continued, “The exact question the interviewer asked first, she had put to me when we met the day prior. I said that was off limits. When she asked me it on stage, with blatant disregard for our agreement, it became clear to me I had been misled.” She also added that “it is more important than ever for women to stand up for themselves and not allow others to control their narrative.” See her tweet below:

Hadashot News said in a statement to CNN.com that it had “stood up to all of its agreements with Ms. Lewinsky and honored her requests. We believe the question asked on stage was legitimate and respectful, and one that certainly does not go beyond Ms. Lewinsky’s requests and does not cross the line.”

Lewinsky certainly should not pay for the rest of her life for Clinton abusing his power to have an affair with a young intern but, unfortunately, a question about one of the most infamous moments in political history is a question nearly every journalist would feel obligated to ask.

SEE ALSO:

Who Gets Aretha Franklin’s Money? After Death, Singer Net Worth, Estate Now Up For Grabs

Bishop At Aretha Franklin’s Funeral Apologizes To Ariana Grande And The Hispanic Community

Soul Music Icon Aretha Franklin Honored During Her Funeral By Musicians And Dignitaries

The Most Unapologetically Black Moments At Aretha Franklin's Funeral

10 photos Launch gallery

The Most Unapologetically Black Moments At Aretha Franklin's Funeral

Continue reading The Most Unapologetically Black Moments At Aretha Franklin’s Funeral

The Most Unapologetically Black Moments At Aretha Franklin's Funeral

Now that is what you call a homegoing. Aretha Franklin's funeral was yesterday at Detroit's Greater Grace Temple and for over 8 hours, the service took over the country. From television to social media, no matter who you were, you had to take a minute to sit down and take in the Queen of Soul's final bow. The funeral included former President Bill Clinton, the Rev. Jesse Jackson, Louis Farrakhan, Rev. Al Sharpton, Hillary Clinton, Clark Sisters, Ariana Grande, Jennifer Hudson, Fantasia, Faith Hill, Shirley Caesar, Chaka Khan and more. There were several classic moments that let you Aretha Franklin truly, and unapologetically, never forgot her roots. Check out the Blackest moments from Aretha's funeral below:

Don’t You Dare Ask Monica Lewinsky About Her Oval Office Shenanigans Or She Will React Like This… was originally published on newsone.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
21 items
20 Times ‘Insecure’s’ ‘Lyft Bae’ Kendrick Sampson Was…
 5 hours ago
09.05.18
Tyler Perry Offers Geoffrey Owens A Job On…
 5 hours ago
09.05.18
Babyface Says Bobby Brown Originally Hated “Don’t Be…
 11 hours ago
09.05.18
11 items
Buzzed Bey: 11 Times Beyoncé Looked Lit
 1 day ago
09.04.18
Celebrities Praise ‘Cosby Show’ Actor Geoffrey Owens After…
 2 days ago
09.04.18
Dancehall World: Kranium Talks New Music, IG Dancers,…
 2 days ago
09.04.18
9 items
Made In America: All The Behind The Scenes…
 2 days ago
09.03.18
17 items
Colorful Hair, Don’t Care: Celebs Rocking Colorful Wigs
 2 days ago
09.03.18
Mayor Bottoms Makes Her Picks For The Superbowl…
 2 days ago
09.04.18
Bobby Brown Gives A Review Of Woody McClain’s…
 2 days ago
09.03.18
As Requested: Here’s All The Music From Episode…
 3 days ago
09.03.18
‘Power’ Recap: Teresi’s Apology Comes Too Little Too…
 3 days ago
09.03.18
‘Insecure’ Recap: Houston Bae Is Gonna Hurt So…
 3 days ago
09.03.18
Uh Oh! Gloria Govan Arrested For Child Endangerment
 4 days ago
09.02.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close