Raleigh Cell Phone Repairmen Arrested After Sharing Woman’s Private Photos

Young girl having fun outdoors. Taking selfie while eating sandwich.

Source: Martin Novak / Getty

According to ABC 11, Carlos Andres Espinoza, 19, and Brandon Gilmore Johnson, 37, were both arrested and charged after sharing a woman’s private cell phone photos. The victim had taken her cell phone to the Batteries Plus Bulbs on Glenwood Avenue in Raleigh to have it repaired.

According to the police report, the two men are charged with disclosing private images of an adult.

 

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

