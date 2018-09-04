A sneaker store owner in Virginia says that he was robbed twice this past summer. In those break-ins he lost hoodies, jackets, shirts and 15 shoes. The thieves didn’t take 15 pairs, they took one complete pair and 13 right shoes. Maybe they only have one leg?

Seriously Ignorant News: No Left Foot?

