Huggy Lowdown: ‘Colin Kaepernike’

TJMS
| 09.04.18
Leave a comment
Nike has named Colin Kaepernick as the face of their 30th “Just Do It”campaign and we are excited! Huggy renamed him “Colin Kaepernike.” The racists are ticked off and exposing themselves by burning their gear on social media. We are buying everything Nike, shoes, socks, jackets, shoestrings, and if they had wigs Huggy would get one of those too!

