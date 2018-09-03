CLOSE
Detective Omarosa Reportedly Recorded Whenever She Spoke To Almost Anyone At The White House

The reality star was clearly plotting.

Omarosa Manigault Newman has New York Time bestselling book but  that hasn’t stopped her from heavily promoting. Now there is more info leaking about her time at the White House (leaking, meaning Omaroa’s team is feeding info to the press) and the latest is that she recorded nearly every conversation at the White House.

A “source” told Axios, “Omarosa taped nearly every conversation she had while working in the White House, including ones with ‘all of the Trumps,’ a source who watched her make many of the tapes tells Axios. Omarosa did this with a personal phone, almost always on record mode.”

The source claims Omarosa rarely communicated  via email or text, afraid of the information being leaked, which is what happened to Hillary Clinton. She allegedly always used two phones, a personal phone and a government-issued one. Detective Omaorsa would always carry a small phone in her purse.

How was she able to do this in a supposedly secure place like the White House? The White House reportedly didn’t monitor personal phones. By January, Axios reports, “chief of staff John Kelly instituted a ban on personal devices in the West Wing on weekdays between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m.” However, Omarosa was fired in December.

The White House is clearly stressed about Omarosa collection of recording. She has been called a “dog” and a “lowlife” by Donald Trump. Nonetheless, “Unhinged: An Insider’s Account of the Trump White House” sold 34,000 in it’s first week and also landed at number 3 on USA Today’s book list.

Detective Omarosa Reportedly Recorded Whenever She Spoke To Almost Anyone At The White House was originally published on newsone.com

