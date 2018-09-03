Mayor Bottoms Makes Her Picks For The Superbowl Halftime Show And Her List Is Extra Lit! [Exclusive Video]

| 09.03.18
Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms

Source: Studio One / Radio One

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms is just as excited for an Atlanta Superbowl than any of us, and her list for the Halftime show could only come from a True Atlanta native.

Mayor Bottoms breaks down many of the changes coming to the city ahead of the superbowl. She explains that many of the changes will make the the city a better place for years after the Superbowl is gone.

RELATED: Who Should Perform At Halftime Of The Super Bowl In Atlanta?

Check out her picks for the halftime show, plus all the city changes here:

RELATED: Keisha Lance Bottoms Breaks Down Major Superbowl Plans For Atlanta [VIDEO]

 

Mayor Bottoms Makes Her Picks For The Superbowl Halftime Show And Her List Is Extra Lit! [Exclusive Video] was originally published on hotspotatl.com

