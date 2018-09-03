As of June 10th the man who was a contestant on “Family Feud” from Raleigh was reportedly missing. Reports say the remains found in South Carolina Wednesday belong to Martin Elbert Bankhead.
Bankhead appeared on “Family Feud” in April. It was his vehicle discovered in Catawba, south of Charlotte. Police used the clip of his appearance on the show, to help identify and locate him.
The Investigation continues, to read more click HERE
Source: WRAL.COM
Body Found Of Missing “Family Feud” Contestant From Raleigh was originally published on hiphopnc.com