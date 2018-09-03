Body Found Of Missing “Family Feud” Contestant From Raleigh

As of June 10th the man who was a contestant on “Family Feud” from Raleigh was reportedly missing. Reports say the remains found in South Carolina Wednesday belong to Martin Elbert Bankhead.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Martin Bankhead is one of 12 siblings. @KenSmithWRAL spoke with several of his sisters when he disappeared and they promised to never stop searching for him. Prayers are with them today. https://t.co/WkkEKWdJUT — Kasey Cunningham (@WRALKasey) September 2, 2018

<span style=”color: #ff0000;”> <strong>Text “Foxy NC” To 24042 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!</strong><span style=”color: #000000;”>…Standard Messaging Rates Apply</span></span>

Bankhead appeared on “Family Feud” in April. It was his vehicle discovered in Catawba, south of Charlotte. Police used the clip of his appearance on the show, to help identify and locate him.

<b>For the Latest Entertainment News</b>:

Follow @foxy107104

The Investigation continues, to read more click HERE

20 Celebrities You Forgot Had Criminal Records 20 photos Launch gallery 20 Celebrities You Forgot Had Criminal Records 1. Chris Brown - Battery in 2009 1 of 20 2. Kevin Hart - DUI in 2013 2 of 20 3. Neyo - Reckless driving in 2008 3 of 20 4. Toya Wright - warrant in 2013 4 of 20 5. Ron Isley - Tax Evasion in 2007 5 of 20 6. Carmen Electra - Assault & battery in 1999 6 of 20 7. Bruno Mars - Drug possession in 2010 7 of 20 8. 50 Cent - Drug dealing, assault & battery in 1994 8 of 20 9. Will Smith - Assault & Criminal Conspiracy in 1989 9 of 20 10. OJ Simpson - Armed Robbery & Kidnapping 10 of 20 11. Khloe Kardashian - DUI in 2007 11 of 20 12. Vanilla Ice - Assault in 2001 12 of 20 13. Mark Wahlberg was involved in racially motivated crimes in his teens 13 of 20 14. Laura Bush admitted to running a stop sign and killing someone 14 of 20 15. Porsha Williams - Driving on a suspended license in 2014 15 of 20 16. Nicole Richie - DUI in 2006 16 of 20 17. Lauryn Hill - Tax Evasion in 2013 17 of 20 18. Jay Z - Stabbing (allegedly) in 1999 18 of 20 19. Dustin Diamond - Stabbing in 2015 19 of 20 20. Wesley Snipes - Conspiracy Tax Evasion in 2010 20 of 20 Skip ad Continue reading 20 Celebrities You Forgot Had Criminal Records 20 Celebrities You Forgot Had Criminal Records

Source: WRAL.COM

Victoria Said It

<strong>Latest…</strong>

Body Found Of Missing “Family Feud” Contestant From Raleigh was originally published on hiphopnc.com