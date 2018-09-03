Mary Schmidt Campbell Says Romare Bearden’s Art Was A ‘Lens’ Into Black Life

09.03.18
Mary Schmidt Campbell, president of Spelman College and lover of art’s new book, An American Odyssey: The Life and Work of Romare Bearden, looks into the life of  the great artist Romare Bearden.

Campbell met Bearden when she was a grad student in New York in the 1970s. After seeing his art at a museum she wanted to see more of his art but couldn’t find it anywhere; so she found his phone number and called him.

Once they met he became her mentor, “for the rest of his life.” Campbell says that Bearden had an incredible life  and his art, “was an incredible lens to see our life.”

You can learn more about Bearden in An American Odyssey: The Life and Work of Romare Bearden, it’s available today.

Mary Schmidt Campbell Says Romare Bearden’s Art Was A ‘Lens’ Into Black Life was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

