CLOSE
News One
Home > News One

Who Gets Aretha Franklin’s Money? After Death, Singer Net Worth, Estate Now Up For Grabs

Michigan law determines who gets what.

1 reads
Leave a comment

After Aretha Franklin’s family paid their final respects to the legendary singer on Friday, attention turned to the unpleasant job of dividing her fortune. It’s unclear how she would have wanted her estate settled because the Queen of Soul died without a will, leaving that decision to state law.

SEE ALSO: From Al Sharpton To Barack Obama: Here’s How Aretha Franklin Was Celebrated At Her Funeral

Franklin, 76, died Aug. 16 of pancreatic cancer. She’s survived by four sons and other descendants who must figure out how many millions she was worth. Her wealth included royalties from hit songs, as well as property.

“I tried to convince her that she should do not just a will but a trust while she was still alive. She never told me, ‘No, I don’t want to do one.’ She understood the need. It just didn’t seem to be something she got around to,” Don Wilson, Franklin’s longtime lawyer, told the Associated Press.

Franklin’s four sons will equally divide their mother’s assets under Michigan law. Her son’s range in age 48 to 63. The eldest, Ted White Jr. Clarence, is represented by a guardian because he’s incapacitated. One of Franklin’s nieces agreed to serve as executor.

It’s estimated that the singer’s wealth is in the tens of millions. Franklin had ownership of the songs she wrote. Among her top hits, “Think” is the only one that she composed. The lion’s share of royalties for the smash hit “Respect” has gone to the songwriter, the estate of soul singer Otis Redding. She also owned several properties in the Detroit area with an estimated market value of about $4 million, according to the AP.

Meanwhile, the Internal Revenue Service is keeping a careful eye on things. The IRS will collect any back taxes Franklin owed and tax her estate 40 percent for assets exceeding $11.2 million.

An old friend, businessman Ron Moten, offered advice to Franklin’s sons in his speech at Friday’s funeral.

“Remember your family, and friends that have been with you for years because you are about to meet a lot of people who will now want to be your new best friend. You will also meet some people that will have the best investments in the world for you,” he said. “My advice? Go slow, be careful and be smart.”

SEE ALSO:

Bishop At Aretha Franklin’s Funeral Apologizes To Ariana Grande And The Hispanic Community

Aretha Franklin Deserves Respect And A Congressional Gold Medal, Kamala Harris Says

Soul Music Icon Aretha Franklin Honored During Her Funeral By Musicians And Dignitaries

The Most Unapologetically Black Moments At Aretha Franklin's Funeral

10 photos Launch gallery

The Most Unapologetically Black Moments At Aretha Franklin's Funeral

Continue reading The Most Unapologetically Black Moments At Aretha Franklin’s Funeral

The Most Unapologetically Black Moments At Aretha Franklin's Funeral

Now that is what you call a homegoing. Aretha Franklin's funeral was yesterday at Detroit's Greater Grace Temple and for over 8 hours, the service took over the country. From television to social media, no matter who you were, you had to take a minute to sit down and take in the Queen of Soul's final bow. The funeral included former President Bill Clinton, the Rev. Jesse Jackson, Louis Farrakhan, Rev. Al Sharpton, Hillary Clinton, Clark Sisters, Ariana Grande, Jennifer Hudson, Fantasia, Faith Hill, Shirley Caesar, Chaka Khan and more. There were several classic moments that let you Aretha Franklin truly, and unapologetically, never forgot her roots. Check out the Blackest moments from Aretha's funeral below:

Who Gets Aretha Franklin’s Money? After Death, Singer Net Worth, Estate Now Up For Grabs was originally published on newsone.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Uh Oh! Gloria Govan Arrested For Child Endangerment
 1 day ago
09.02.18
12 items
Every Time Zendaya Coleman’s Hair Was Goals AF
 2 days ago
09.01.18
7 Things Black Folk Can’t Stop Talking About…
 2 days ago
09.02.18
31 items
PHOTOS: Inside Aretha Franklin’s Funeral
 3 days ago
08.31.18
Aretha Franklin - Our Queen of Soul
WATCH LIVE: Aretha Franklin Funeral Service (6-Hour-Event)
 3 days ago
08.31.18
Vivian Green at PNC Arena
New Music: Vivian Green – Vibes {VIDEO}
 3 days ago
08.31.18
Aretha Franklin...
Aretha Franklin’s Funeral Program Is Epic
 3 days ago
08.31.18
12 items
12 Times T.I. Indubitably Concluded That His Sh*t…
 3 days ago
08.30.18
11 items
11 Hunky Pics Of Maino Looking Like A…
 4 days ago
08.30.18
15 items
Thousands Of Fans Pay Their Respects To Aretha…
 4 days ago
08.29.18
21 items
21 Black Women Slaying Wigs Made By Nicki…
 4 days ago
08.29.18
American Bandstand's 50th...A Celebration! - Taping Day 2
Most Memorable Moment: Watching The Jackson 5 Perform…
 5 days ago
08.29.18
'VH1 Hip Hop Honors: The 90's Game Changers' Monday, September 18 At 9PM ET/PT
Take Our Music Test To Win $250 Cash…
 5 days ago
08.29.18
20 itemsmichael jackson thriller cover
Remembering Michael Jackson: Happy 60th Birthday Michael Jackson
 5 days ago
08.29.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close