CLOSE
News One
Home > News One

Jasper Williams’ Eulogy For Aretha Franklin Was A Disgrace

Aretha Franklin deserved better.

1 reads
Leave a comment

Aretha Franklin’s memorial service on Friday was an incredible way to honor a woman who deserves even more. Also, the service is maybe the largest and most-viewed religious gathering in the Black tradition we may ever see televised in America. Over the course of the eight-hour service, we got the good, bad and extremely ugly of the Black church. The latter came thanks to a 30-minute eulogy by Reverend Jasper Williams, senior pastor of Atlanta’s Salem Bible Church. The eulogy was less a tribute to Aretha Franklin and more a promotion of the misogyny and respectability politics that have historically plagued so many black churches across the country.

In short, Williams’ speech was disgraceful.

SEE ALSO: From Al Sharpton To Barack Obama: Here’s How Aretha Franklin Was Celebrated At Her Funeral

Here are some key points:

– He reprimanded Black people for “Black on Black crime,” which, as you probably know, is a white supremacist talking point that is based on total fiction. Crime is about proximity and the vast majority of white people kill white people as well. This is pretty basic information that should be understood in 2018. He even took it a step further by comparing black on black crime to KKK anti-black violence.

– He said that Black people don’t march for violence within our own communities, which is patently false.

– For these reasons, he disagreed with the notion that black lives matter.

– He touted the old statistic that 70 percent of black children are raised by single mothers, which isn’t exactly true. Yes, according to a 2010 CDC study, 72 percent of black children are born out of wedlock, however, that does not account for non-married co-parenting situations or times when fathers aren’t in the child’s life. Also, the study doesn’t tell us if the single parent is a mother or father.

– Then, the kicker: the notion that black mothers can’t raise black boys. Totally ignorant of the fact that Aretha Franklin herself was a single mother who raised black boys. Williams discredited Franklin as a mother. Let alone all the black women across the world who are raising black boys on their own.

It was all a disaster. Williams sounded less like a man tasked with leading 10,000 the 10,000 black people who go to his churches every Sunday, and more like a Trump speechwriter. The resulting outrage was swift and deserved, with many watching on Twitter sharing their outrage. Even Stevie Wonder himself took the stage to make sure we all knew that black lives do, in fact, matter.

Williams’ lecture was, unfortunately, to cap off a ceremony that had been filled with beauty and respect. Beyond that, his sermon – combined with Bishop Ellis’ groping of Ariana Grande hours early – was a reminder to so many people why they left the church in the first place. Because, sadly, Williams’ ideology isn’t an anomaly.

I’ve been going to churches my whole life and I’ve found them to be places of love, spirituality, camaraderie, and togetherness. But the road to finding great churches is paved with leaving other congregations that have preached respectability politics and misogyny. When I tell people that I go to church, I’m often met with stories from former churchgoers who left because they experienced the behavior shown by Williams and Ellis on Friday, and I can’t fault them.

We stop patronizing places that treat us badly all the time, and the church should be no different. Aretha Franklin deserved better than Jasper Williams. Black people deserve better than Jasper Williams and the men like him. And any preacher who doesn’t stand in the pulpit on Sunday to decry Williams’ charade needs to be called out too. It’s time for the black church to evolve, and to do so means leaving men like Jasper Williams and the ideals he represents behind.

SEE ALSO:

Who Gets Aretha Franklin’s Money? After Death, Singer Net Worth, Estate Now Up For Grabs

Bishop At Aretha Franklin’s Funeral Apologizes To Ariana Grande And The Hispanic Community

Soul Music Icon Aretha Franklin Honored During Her Funeral By Musicians And Dignitaries

The Most Unapologetically Black Moments At Aretha Franklin's Funeral

10 photos Launch gallery

The Most Unapologetically Black Moments At Aretha Franklin's Funeral

Continue reading The Most Unapologetically Black Moments At Aretha Franklin’s Funeral

The Most Unapologetically Black Moments At Aretha Franklin's Funeral

Now that is what you call a homegoing. Aretha Franklin's funeral was yesterday at Detroit's Greater Grace Temple and for over 8 hours, the service took over the country. From television to social media, no matter who you were, you had to take a minute to sit down and take in the Queen of Soul's final bow. The funeral included former President Bill Clinton, the Rev. Jesse Jackson, Louis Farrakhan, Rev. Al Sharpton, Hillary Clinton, Clark Sisters, Ariana Grande, Jennifer Hudson, Fantasia, Faith Hill, Shirley Caesar, Chaka Khan and more. There were several classic moments that let you Aretha Franklin truly, and unapologetically, never forgot her roots. Check out the Blackest moments from Aretha's funeral below:

Jasper Williams’ Eulogy For Aretha Franklin Was A Disgrace was originally published on newsone.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Uh Oh! Gloria Govan Arrested For Child Endangerment
 1 day ago
09.02.18
12 items
Every Time Zendaya Coleman’s Hair Was Goals AF
 2 days ago
09.01.18
7 Things Black Folk Can’t Stop Talking About…
 2 days ago
09.02.18
31 items
PHOTOS: Inside Aretha Franklin’s Funeral
 3 days ago
08.31.18
Aretha Franklin - Our Queen of Soul
WATCH LIVE: Aretha Franklin Funeral Service (6-Hour-Event)
 3 days ago
08.31.18
Vivian Green at PNC Arena
New Music: Vivian Green – Vibes {VIDEO}
 3 days ago
08.31.18
Aretha Franklin...
Aretha Franklin’s Funeral Program Is Epic
 3 days ago
08.31.18
12 items
12 Times T.I. Indubitably Concluded That His Sh*t…
 3 days ago
08.30.18
11 items
11 Hunky Pics Of Maino Looking Like A…
 4 days ago
08.30.18
15 items
Thousands Of Fans Pay Their Respects To Aretha…
 4 days ago
08.29.18
21 items
21 Black Women Slaying Wigs Made By Nicki…
 4 days ago
08.29.18
American Bandstand's 50th...A Celebration! - Taping Day 2
Most Memorable Moment: Watching The Jackson 5 Perform…
 5 days ago
08.29.18
'VH1 Hip Hop Honors: The 90's Game Changers' Monday, September 18 At 9PM ET/PT
Take Our Music Test To Win $250 Cash…
 5 days ago
08.29.18
20 itemsmichael jackson thriller cover
Remembering Michael Jackson: Happy 60th Birthday Michael Jackson
 5 days ago
08.29.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close