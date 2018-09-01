When Algee Smith landed the role of Ralph Tresvant in the The New Edition movie we bet he didn’t realize how it would catapult his career.

Since starring in the epic TV movie, Smith hit the big screen in Detroit and is set to star in the upcoming film The Hate U Give.

What drives his success? Find out in the video above.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK . FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

WATCH: Breakout Star Algee Smith Is Taking Over Film, TV & Music! was originally published on blackamericaweb.com