CLOSE
Lifestyle
Home > Lifestyle

True Love! 99-Year-Old Man Walks 6 Miles A Day To Visit His Sick Wife In The Hospital

Luther Younger doesn't care how bad the weather is, he will make the hike to see the love of his life.

2 reads
Leave a comment

With everything bad happening in the world, this is the feel-good news that we all needed to restore our faith in love.

A 99-year-old man walks 6 miles to a Rochester, NY, hospital to visit his sick wife.

CBS News reported that Luther Younger, who has been married to his wife Waverlee for 55 years, takes the 3-mile hike each way in the rain, shine, sleet or snow. Nine years ago, Waverlee was diagnosed with a brain nine years, living longer than her doctors expected.

Over the years she has been in the hospital, sometimes staying there for months at a time. She’s currently been in the hospital for three weeks seeking treatment for a serious battle of pneumonia.

Nothing will keep Luther away, who prides himself on his physical strength and young spirit.

“People tell me to act my age — yeah, right. They’re jealous because I don’t drink, I don’t smoke, because it’s no good. I wouldn’t be here [if I did],” he told CBS News.

Their daughter Lutheta says she tries to find a ride home for her father, especially when it’s hot out, but she’s not a fan of Luther walking six miles alone every day. Yet, her father is pretty adamant that this is what he wants to do, CBS noted.

“My dad says it keeps him alive, it keeps him going,” his daughter said.

Lutheta also started a GoFundMe campaign for her parents, to help raise money for Waverlee’s hospital expenses.

In the end, Luther stressed that his walks are mostly about proving how much he loves his wife.

“She is a beautiful lady and she treats me as a person is supposed to be … she made a man out of me,” he said.

“That’s why I love her, because she’s tough. She’s not weak … That’s the kind of woman I want.”

So sweet! Get well Waverlee.

RELATED NEWS:

70 Going On 40: Meet Annette Larkins, The Best-Looking Senior Citizen Ever!

This 102-Year-Old Says She Stays Healthy With A Shot Of Hennessy Every Day

BEAUTIFUL NEWS! Granddaughter Graduates College Alongside Grandmother Who Raised Her

True Love! 99-Year-Old Man Walks 6 Miles A Day To Visit His Sick Wife In The Hospital was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Uh Oh! Gloria Govan Arrested For Child Endangerment
 1 day ago
09.02.18
12 items
Every Time Zendaya Coleman’s Hair Was Goals AF
 2 days ago
09.01.18
7 Things Black Folk Can’t Stop Talking About…
 2 days ago
09.02.18
31 items
PHOTOS: Inside Aretha Franklin’s Funeral
 3 days ago
08.31.18
Aretha Franklin - Our Queen of Soul
WATCH LIVE: Aretha Franklin Funeral Service (6-Hour-Event)
 3 days ago
08.31.18
Vivian Green at PNC Arena
New Music: Vivian Green – Vibes {VIDEO}
 3 days ago
08.31.18
Aretha Franklin...
Aretha Franklin’s Funeral Program Is Epic
 3 days ago
08.31.18
12 items
12 Times T.I. Indubitably Concluded That His Sh*t…
 3 days ago
08.30.18
11 items
11 Hunky Pics Of Maino Looking Like A…
 4 days ago
08.30.18
15 items
Thousands Of Fans Pay Their Respects To Aretha…
 4 days ago
08.29.18
21 items
21 Black Women Slaying Wigs Made By Nicki…
 4 days ago
08.29.18
American Bandstand's 50th...A Celebration! - Taping Day 2
Most Memorable Moment: Watching The Jackson 5 Perform…
 5 days ago
08.29.18
'VH1 Hip Hop Honors: The 90's Game Changers' Monday, September 18 At 9PM ET/PT
Take Our Music Test To Win $250 Cash…
 5 days ago
08.29.18
20 itemsmichael jackson thriller cover
Remembering Michael Jackson: Happy 60th Birthday Michael Jackson
 5 days ago
08.29.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close