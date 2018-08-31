Tamia was the first artist to hit the Family Reunion Sky Show stage. She got the crowd warmed up with some of her classics like Officially Missing You and then performed her hit single Leave It Smokin. The energy was amazing!

Her 7th album Passion Like Fire comes out Sept. 7. the same day her husband Grant Hill is going into the Basketball Hall Of Fame.

Tamia Leaves The Family Reunion Sky Show Stage ‘Smokin’ [Video] was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

