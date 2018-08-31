CLOSE
News One
Home > News One

Watch Aretha Franklin’s Funeral: How To Live Stream The Queen Of Soul’s Homecoming

The private "homecoming" services, complete with a eulogy delivered by former President Barack Obama, were scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. local time.

24 reads
Leave a comment
US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-FRANKLIN

Source: JEFF KOWALSKY / Getty

Just more than two weeks after the world lost one the greatest singing voices ever to be heard, the opulent funeral planned to send off Aretha Franklin to her final resting place was set to be held Friday morning in the Queen of Soul’s longtime hometown of Detroit.

The private “homecoming” services, complete with a eulogy delivered by former President Barack Obama, were scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. local time. However, a public ceremony was supposed to start at 10 a.m. immediately afterward so that her devoted fans can participate, as well.

The funeral was expected to end around 3:30 p.m.

Some of the meticulous details planned for the funeral include lining the streets of Detroit with pink Cadillacs, honoring both her hometown as well as her 1985 chart-topping hit by the same name. The services were also expected to be “unapologetically Black,” Georgetown University professor Micheal Eric Dyson, who is from Detroit, told the Associated Press.

“She was our voice for half a century,” Dyson told the AP. “She gave expression to our desires” —spiritual, political and sexual. “She was a full-service queen. She was the people’s diva.”

Afterward, performances from celebrated singers such as Stevie Wonder and Chaka Khan were scheduled along with speeches and readings from others.

Aretha Franklin died Aug. 16 from pancreatic cancer. Her unrivaled singing voice helped her create timeless hits like “Respect” and “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman” on her way to being rightfully crowned as the Queen of Soul. She released dozens of studio albums and ultimately becoming the first woman to ever be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1987.

Click here to watch a live stream of Aretha Franklin’s funeral services being broadcast live from Greater Grace Temple, or watch the embedded video below.

SEE ALSO:

Aretha Franklin Public Viewing Photos, Video: Pictures In Detroit

Cathy Hughes Mourns Aretha Franklin’s Death

Watch Aretha Franklin’s Funeral: How To Live Stream The Queen Of Soul’s Homecoming was originally published on newsone.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Aretha Franklin - Our Queen of Soul
WATCH LIVE: Aretha Franklin Funeral Service (6-Hour-Event)
 2 hours ago
08.31.18
Aretha Franklin...
Aretha Franklin’s Funeral Program Is Epic
 5 hours ago
08.31.18
12 items
12 Times T.I. Indubitably Concluded That His Sh*t…
 23 hours ago
08.30.18
11 items
11 Hunky Pics Of Maino Looking Like A…
 1 day ago
08.30.18
15 items
Thousands Of Fans Pay Their Respects To Aretha…
 2 days ago
08.29.18
21 items
21 Black Women Slaying Wigs Made By Nicki…
 2 days ago
08.29.18
American Bandstand's 50th...A Celebration! - Taping Day 2
Most Memorable Moment: Watching The Jackson 5 Perform…
 2 days ago
08.29.18
'VH1 Hip Hop Honors: The 90's Game Changers' Monday, September 18 At 9PM ET/PT
Take Our Music Test To Win $250 Cash…
 2 days ago
08.29.18
20 itemsmichael jackson thriller cover
Remembering Michael Jackson: Happy 60th Birthday Michael Jackson
 2 days ago
08.29.18
Can We Talk About Issa Rae’s Sex Scene…
 4 days ago
08.28.18
7 items
Back to School Festival 2018
 4 days ago
08.27.18
12 items
Best Memes From the ‘Power’ Episode Kanan Died
 4 days ago
08.27.18
michael jackson thriller cover
Your Favorite Michael Jackson Songs
 4 days ago
08.27.18
#Represent Houston: Donate To Help Those Still Affected…
 4 days ago
08.27.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close