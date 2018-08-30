Watch Aretha Franklin’s Tribute Concert Live From Detroit

Thousands of people have been paying their respects this week to Aretha Franklin, whose body was lying in state in Detroit so that fans could get a final glimpse of the Queen of Soul ahead of her funeral. But before her final send-off, a number of notable singers were scheduled to perform during a tribute concert Thursday evening in Detroit.

The concert was set to start at 6 p.m. EDT at Chene Park, according to the Detroit News.

Tickets were sold out in less than 10 minutes, and the show will be divided into a jazz and blues portion, a gospel portion and a dance portion.

Confirmed performers included, but were not limited to Regina Belle, Raheem DeVaughn, Johnny Gill, L.J. Reynolds, Angie Stone, Tweet, Keith Washington and The Four Tops.

Franklin, who created timeless hits like “Respect” and “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman,” died at the age of 76 on the morning of Aug. 16 after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

During her more than six-decade-long singing career, Franklin released dozens of studio albums and ultimately becoming the first woman to ever be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1987.

Franklin’s funeral was planned for Friday in Detroit.

Cathy Hughes, the media magnate and Founder and Chairperson of Urban One, Inc. who counted Franklin as a close friend, offered her condolences to and “prayers of grace and peace to the members of her family, her friends and colleagues” upon learning of the death.

TV One, also owned by Urban One, aired two television specials honoring the singing legend’s life and career on the night that Franklin died.

The TV network has planned to continue honoring Franklin during the Thursday night’s concert by offering viewers a live stream of the event, which will be posted to its Facebook page.

To see the live stream at 6 p.m. EDT, click here to watch the Aretha Franklin tribute concert.

