SheaMoisture is sponsoring the sky show tomorrow morning at the Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion. Richelieu Dennis, CEO and Executive Chairman of Sundial Brands, maker of SheaMoisture, talks to Tom about what it means to be able to help the community.

Dennis says that he got his start as a street vendor “on 125th and 5th Ave in New York” selling African black soap and shea butter. Just like his grandmother did in 1919 in her village.

Through his tremendous success he has never passed up an opportunity to give back. He continues “to reach back into our community” to try and help people “build generational wealth.”

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Richelieu Dennis, Owner Of SheaMoisture Started As A ‘Street Vendor’ was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: