This Candidate Vows To go After Clarence Thomas For Sexual Harassment

Barbara L'Italien is on a crusade to hold powerful men accountable for sexual harassment.

A Massachusetts state senator running for Congress named Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas as a target in her crusade to hold powerful men accused of sexual harassment accountable for their alleged actions.

See Also: Anita Hill: Joe Biden’s Apology For Sexual Harassment Case Is Half-Baked

Democrat Barbara L’Italien vowed on Wednesday to file an impeachment resolution against Thomas for perjury during his confirmation hearing to the high court if she is elected, Politico reported.

“There is an elephant in the room for Congress in the #MeToo era. Our leaders have to start talking about it. Two of the most powerful men in the country have been credibly accused of sexual crimes and gotten away with it,” she said, pledging also to call for hearings against President Donald Trump who has been accused by multiple women of sexual misconduct.

Her spokesman Joe Katz said L’Italien is the first candidate to call for Thomas’ impeachment. She believes there’s “considerable evidence that Thomas lied under oath” when accused of sexual harassment by his former colleague Anita Hill during his 1991 Senate confirmation hearing.

Hill was a law professor who worked for Thomas at the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. She alleged that Thomas repeatedly tried to date her and subjected her to conversations about sex and pornography.

“Laws cracking down on sexual assault have to be signed by a president who multiple women say assaulted them. Regulations to stop sexual harassment can be struck down by a Supreme Court justice who lied under oath to counter allegations of sexual harassment,” the candidate stated.

L’Italien is one of several Democrats competing for the party’s nomination on Sep. 4 to replace U.S. Rep. Niki Tsongas.

This Candidate Vows To go After Clarence Thomas For Sexual Harassment was originally published on newsone.com

