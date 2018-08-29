DL: ‘Black Hair Tells No Lies’

| 08.29.18
Why do you think that black hair is always such an issue for other people? Kids get in trouble for having black hairstyles at school and adults at work.  Jasmine shares a story about a time her white boss made her take her Bantu knots down before entering the studio. Hair will always be an identifying factor for black people, “your hair will always give you away,” jokes DL. He says even if people can’t tell that you’re black immediately, your hair will give you away at some point.

DL: ‘Black Hair Tells No Lies’ was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

