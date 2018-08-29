Tiger Woods was asked to share his thoughts on Donald Trump and he defended him. Woods said, “we all must respect the office of the president,” apparently people missed that memo when Obama was in office. But we really shouldn’t be surprised that he defended Trump since they have so much in common. Chris Paul says they’re “both rich both affairs with porn stars and both are professional golfers.”

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Morning Minute: Tiger And Trump Are One In The Same was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: