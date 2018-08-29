Today Guy has a lot going on! Guy’s Gripe is, when you decide to take on a job for a friend pro bono you should take it as seriously as if you were getting paid for your services. There’s a Torry Story behind this one. Guy’s friend agreed to help him plan his 50th birthday and started slacking because they weren’t getting paid. If Guy Were You, he’d know that if “you donate your time, you can’t quit!” This is about to turn into a Fall Out!

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Guy’s Gripe: This One Is Also A Torry Story, If Guy Were You And It’s About To Be A Fall Out was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: