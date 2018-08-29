CLOSE
Don’t ‘Monkey This Up’: Andrew Gillum’s Trump-Backed Opponent Shows His Racism To Florida Voters

Ron DeSantis blows his racist dog whistle.

It didn’t take long for Ron DeSantis,the Republic nominee for Florida governor, to fire off a racist attack against Andrew Gillum, the state’s first Black nominee for the office.

On Wednesday, the Trump-backed nominee warned Florida voters in a TV interview not to “monkey this up” by electing Gillum, NBC News reported.

DeDantis’ racist dog whistle comment came less than 24 hours after the two candidates won their party’s nomination in the Florida primary election.

“You know, he is an articulate spokesman for those far-left views and he’s a charismatic candidate. The last thing we need to do is to monkey this up by trying to embrace a socialist agenda with huge tax increases and bankrupting the state. That is not going to work. That’s not going to be good for Florida,” DeSantis said on Fox News.

His comment brought swift rebuke.

“It’s disgusting that Ron DeSantis is launching his general election campaign with racist dog whistles,” said Terrie Rizzo, chairwoman of the Florida Democratic Party.

Trump rewarded DeSantis, a U.S. representative, with an endorsement in June for his loyalty. DeSantis’ spokesman denied that the congressman’s use of the word “monkey” was racist.

However, the Republican nominee fits a pattern of Trump-inspired candidates who have boldly use racism to appeal to voters who sympathize with white supremacists views.

In June, Corey Stewart, a hardcore Trump supporter who came to prominence as a defender of Confederate symbols, beat his Republican rivals for the GOP nomination for U.S. Senate from Virginia.

Meanwhile, Gillum is taking the high road. When asked for a response to DeSantis, Gillum’s spokesman, Geoff Burgan said, “As we say in Tallahassee, bless his heart.”

Everyone doubted mayor of Tallahassee Andrew Gillum. He was the only candidate who wasn't a millionaire. He was number 4 in the polls only 2 weeks ago. He was believed to be a long shot. Now, the HBCU grad won the Democratic primary for governor of Florida.  In his powerful acceptance speech, he said, "I am overwhelmed. There were just a few people who said that this moment would not be possible. And then there were a few more who believed that this thing was possible." Watch a clip below: https://twitter.com/ABC/status/1034617337243041792 Gillum is the first African American to win the Democratic primary for governor of Florida and if he wins in November, he will join  Stacey Abrams in Georgia and Ben Jealous in Maryland, who we are also rooting for in November to be governors of their state. Twitter is obviously exploding with joy. See the reactions below.

Don’t ‘Monkey This Up’: Andrew Gillum’s Trump-Backed Opponent Shows His Racism To Florida Voters was originally published on newsone.com

