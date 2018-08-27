Top Of The Morning: Has Anyone Seen Huggy?

TJMS
| 08.27.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Beyonce and Jay-Z had a close call with a fan at their Atlanta show. The man jumped on stage and ran toward the Carters before backup dancers and security got a hold of him. We’re glad no one was hurt, but has anyone seen Huggy? He was at that show and we all know he loves Queen Bey!

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Top Of The Morning: Has Anyone Seen Huggy? was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
‘Insecure’ Recap: Issa Makes Moves To Move Out…
 8 hours ago
08.27.18
‘Power’ Recap: This Ain’t What Family Does…Or Is…
 10 hours ago
08.27.18
#Represent Houston: Donate To Help Those Still Affected…
 10 hours ago
08.27.18
18 items
RED CARPET RUNDOWN: The Melanin Overfloweth At Black…
 11 hours ago
08.26.18
Mass Shooting At Madden Tournament In Florida; Multiple…
 19 hours ago
08.27.18
20 items
21 Grown & Sexy Pics Of Keke Palmer
 24 hours ago
08.26.18
This Politician Has LeBron James & Other Athletes…
 3 days ago
08.24.18
11 items
25 Majestic, Melanated Pictures Of Justine Skye
 3 days ago
08.24.18
‘Bossip On WeTV’ Jumps In Their Time Machine…
 4 days ago
08.24.18
#Mamba40: A Look Back At Kobe Bryant’s Most…
 4 days ago
08.23.18
Global Green USA's 13th Annual Pre-Oscar Party - Arrivals
Stevie Wonder Reveals His Last Words To Aretha…
 4 days ago
08.23.18
queen aretha franklin death
Madonna Explains Why Her “Tribute” To Aretha Franklin…
 5 days ago
08.22.18
The Pursuit of Happyness Press Conference with Will Smith and Seal
Fresh Prince Actor Will Smith Goes Undercover To…
 5 days ago
08.22.18
‘Love Is’ Recap: Nuri Does Not Like What…
 5 days ago
08.22.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close