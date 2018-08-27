CLOSE
Local
Home > Local

Shocking: Duke University President Address Racial Slur Written In Mary Lou Williams Center for Black Culture

2 reads
Leave a comment
Duke University Campus

Source: Lance King / Getty

Duke University officials say there is an investigation due to a racial slur that was found Saturday in a campus building.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

It’s true, 2018 and people still find time to perform hate crimes as addressed by President Vincent Price of Duke University . Price, sent an email calling on the students and staff to keep their campus as a place of “inclusion, tolerance and respect”.

Text “Foxy NC” To 24042 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

Price also addresses the act by stating,“Such a cowardly and hateful act has absolutely no place in our community”. He continues, “While we can’t undo or unsee this painful assault on our right to live and study in a civil and respectful environment, we can and do promise that odious acts like this will be acknowledged and challenged at every opportunity, especially at a time when some seek deliberately to provoke hatred and distrust.”

For the Latest Entertainment News:

It’s clear that there is some student crying out for help. As Price seems very sincere, I hope the campus has cameras and they catch the individual or group that thought this was hilarious. While the racial slur is unknown, it’s not hard to figure out what the vocabulary choices that the person(s) decided to put on the building. The desperate act, wasn’t original nor funny. Yes, Price is very accurate by calling this act not only hateful, but cowardly.

Stories Of Racism And Discrimination In 2018

6 photos Launch gallery

Stories Of Racism And Discrimination In 2018

Continue reading Stories Of Racism And Discrimination In 2018

Stories Of Racism And Discrimination In 2018

Victoria Said It

Latest…

Shocking: Duke University President Address Racial Slur Written In Mary Lou Williams Center for Black Culture was originally published on hiphopnc.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
‘Insecure’ Recap: Issa Makes Moves To Move Out…
 9 hours ago
08.27.18
‘Power’ Recap: This Ain’t What Family Does…Or Is…
 10 hours ago
08.27.18
#Represent Houston: Donate To Help Those Still Affected…
 10 hours ago
08.27.18
18 items
RED CARPET RUNDOWN: The Melanin Overfloweth At Black…
 11 hours ago
08.26.18
Mass Shooting At Madden Tournament In Florida; Multiple…
 19 hours ago
08.27.18
20 items
21 Grown & Sexy Pics Of Keke Palmer
 24 hours ago
08.26.18
This Politician Has LeBron James & Other Athletes…
 3 days ago
08.24.18
11 items
25 Majestic, Melanated Pictures Of Justine Skye
 3 days ago
08.24.18
‘Bossip On WeTV’ Jumps In Their Time Machine…
 4 days ago
08.24.18
#Mamba40: A Look Back At Kobe Bryant’s Most…
 4 days ago
08.23.18
Global Green USA's 13th Annual Pre-Oscar Party - Arrivals
Stevie Wonder Reveals His Last Words To Aretha…
 4 days ago
08.23.18
queen aretha franklin death
Madonna Explains Why Her “Tribute” To Aretha Franklin…
 5 days ago
08.22.18
The Pursuit of Happyness Press Conference with Will Smith and Seal
Fresh Prince Actor Will Smith Goes Undercover To…
 5 days ago
08.22.18
‘Love Is’ Recap: Nuri Does Not Like What…
 5 days ago
08.22.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close