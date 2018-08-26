Here’s Everything We Know About The Jacksonville, Florida Mass Shooting

Jacksonville, Florida authorities reported multiple fatalities at a downtown marketplace that was hosting a video game tournament on Sunday. One suspected identified by police as a white male, is dead. It was originally believed that a second suspect could be on the loose, but authorities later said there was just one gunman in this ongoing investigation.

“Stay far away from the area. The area is not safe at this time. STAY AWAY,” the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office tweeted.

At least four people are dead and 11 are injured, law enforcement officials told NBC News.

One suspect is dead at the scene, unknown at this time if we have a second suspect. Searches are being conducted. https://t.co/qBJvkaO7xT — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) August 26, 2018

The shooting reportedly happened in a pizza restaurant that was hosting the Madden 19 Southeastern Qualifier Tournament. EA Sports, a video game company, is the publisher of Madden 19, the latest NFL football video game. Tournament participants were competing for a $5,000 prize.

At least three people injured in the shooting were transported to Memorial Hospital and all are in stable condition, hospital spokesperson Pete Moberg said, according to CNN. One person is being treated for a minor injury at Baptist Medical Center, spokesperson Cindy Hamilton stated.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

