#WEEDetroit: Teddy Riley Shows Off His Dance Moves [VIDEO]

| 08.26.18
Producer, songwriter and artist Teddy Riley is one of the few, who has the ability to bring dance, hip hop, jazz, swing, funk and combine it with R&B to create a unique sound.

He did just that and more at Detroit’s 2018 Women Empowerment Expo, as he showed off his underrated dance skills and move to the beat of the music! Keep in mind that he did all of this with the group Blackstreet on the stage!

Watch the full video of his performance with Blackstreet above!

