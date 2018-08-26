#WEEDetroit: Jay Ellis Reveals His Relationship Status [VIDEO]

08.25.18
It’s been a month since fans found out that Jay Ellis’ character, Lawrence, would not be returning to season 3 of Issa Rae’s HBO hit sitcom Insecure, causing fans to create petition for him to return.

After participating in the Detroit’s 2018 Women Empowerment Expo, as part of the Men Reveal Panel, Ellis sat down with 105.9 Kiss’s Fantasee Blu, where they discussed the possibility of him returning to Insecure! Plus, he also revealed whether or not he is single right now!

Watch the full interview above!

