#WEEDetroit: Angela Bassett Reveals Her Favorite Movie Roles [VIDEO]

Radio One Exclusive
| 08.26.18
Dismiss

Captivating, gifted, and sensational, Angela Bassett’s presence has been felt in various ways throughout her career because she has played so many pivotal roles in both film and television.

Which got us thinking, what role is Angela Bassett’s favorite? Well we got our answer during Detroit’s 2018 Women Empowerment Expo, as Bassett sat down for an exclusive interview with Jasmine Sanders from the D.L. Hughley Show!

Watch the full interview above!

#WEEDetroit: Jay Ellis Reveals His Relationship Status [VIDEO]

#WEEDetroit: Teddy Riley Shows Off His Dance Moves [VIDEO]

#WEEDetroit: Blackstreet Performs “Before I Let You Go” [VIDEO]

