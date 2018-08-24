This Politician Has LeBron James & Other Athletes Hype For His Views On Taking A Knee

One Texas politician is getting a lot of head nods from athletes who are pro kneeling during the national anthem.

The man’s name is Bete O’Rourke and he’s running as a Democrat for the Texas Senate, according to CNN. A video surfaced online of him at a town hall addressing the topic of kneeling during the national anthem.

One person in the audience asked O’Rourke how he felt about athletes kneeling as a form of protest — although, it was less of a question and more of a proclamation by the audience member of how disrespectful he thought it was. He wanted to know O’Rourke’s thoughts on the subject and probably expected similar sentiments.

Unfortunately for the audience member, O’Rourke was on the opposing side.

O’Rourke went into a well thought-out response about why he supports the protests. He covered everything from saying the athletes were protesting racial injustice, to saying how the protests are similar to the sacrifices activist made during the Civil Rights movement or American soldiers made during war.

When it came to peaceful protests, O’Rourke said, “I can think of nothing more American.”

Check out his speech below!

‘I can think of nothing more American.’ — Beto O'Rourke — the man taking on Ted Cruz — brilliantly explains why NFL players kneeling during the anthem is not disrespectful pic.twitter.com/bEqOAYpxEL — NowThis (@nowthisnews) August 21, 2018

The NowThis clip was posted on Tuesday and has since gotten over 16 millions views.

Since the clip went viral, a bunch of athletes and celebrities have showed support for O’Rourke, including NFL Hall of Fame Quarterback Kurt Warner…

Every past & present fan of NFL – please listen – I believe he hit the nail on the head & he did so not by dividing the 2 sides but by joining them together in realizing the freedoms of our country have been forged by soldiers but also by many others who have fought in diff ways! https://t.co/zDxYgMAmAz — Kurt Warner (@kurt13warner) August 22, 2018

Former Miami Dolphins running back Arian Foster…

Grateful that @ArianFoster would spend the day with us in Spring and Houston. Grabbing smoothies, driving the truck, joining the discussion about how this community and this state leads the way on so many important issues. Hope you have a fun birthday tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/M8d6MLYsAt — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) August 23, 2018

And culture critic Touré…

"I can think of nothing more American than to peacefully stand up, or take a knee, for your rights anytime, anywhere, any place.” -Beto O’Rourke, Democratic candidate for Senate in Texas. — Touré (@Toure) August 24, 2018

Even the head coach of the Golden State Warriors, Steve Kerr — who has a reputation of being outspoken about politics — had some thoughts…

Please watch this and be reminded of what thoughtful leadership looks and sounds like. Thank you @BetoORourke for giving us a glimpse of our future. Things will get better! https://t.co/0ndoPbQEN8 — Steve Kerr (@SteveKerr) August 22, 2018

Last and certainly not least, LeBron James himself approved. Hit the next page to peep King James‘ response!

