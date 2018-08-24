CLOSE
This Politician Has LeBron James & Other Athletes Hype For His Views On Taking A Knee

Cleveland Cavaliers v Brooklyn Nets

Source: Al Bello / Getty

One Texas politician is getting a lot of head nods from athletes who are pro kneeling during the national anthem.

The man’s name is Bete O’Rourke and he’s running as a Democrat for the Texas Senate, according to CNN. A video surfaced online of him at a town hall addressing the topic of kneeling during the national anthem.

One person in the audience asked O’Rourke how he felt about athletes kneeling as a form of protest — although, it was less of a question and more of a proclamation by the audience member of how disrespectful he thought it was. He wanted to know O’Rourke’s thoughts on the subject and probably expected similar sentiments.

Unfortunately for the audience member, O’Rourke was on the opposing side.

O’Rourke went into a well thought-out response about why he supports the protests. He covered everything from saying the athletes were protesting racial injustice, to saying how the protests are similar to the sacrifices activist made during the Civil Rights movement or American soldiers made during war.

When it came to peaceful protests, O’Rourke said, “I can think of nothing more American.”

Check out his speech below!

The NowThis clip was posted on Tuesday and has since gotten over 16 millions views.

Since the clip went viral, a bunch of athletes and celebrities have showed support for O’Rourke, including NFL Hall of Fame Quarterback Kurt Warner

Former Miami Dolphins running back Arian Foster

And culture critic Touré…

Even the head coach of the Golden State Warriors, Steve Kerr — who has a reputation of being outspoken about politics — had some thoughts…

 

Last and certainly not least, LeBron James himself approved. Hit the next page to peep King James‘ response!

This Politician Has LeBron James & Other Athletes Hype For His Views On Taking A Knee was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com


