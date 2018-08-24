The TJMS hit Salt Lake City, Utah with the Black Ski Summit and everyone had a great time! Tom had no idea that so many Black people skied! When the show went live at 4:00 AM, they were full of energy and ready to party. Including Larry Graham, and Graham Central Station, they brought the house down.

#TJMS25: The Black Ski Summit was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

