The TJMS hit Salt Lake City, Utah with the Black Ski Summit and everyone had a great time! Tom had no idea that so many Black people skied! When the show went live at 4:00 AM, they were full of energy and ready to party. Including Larry Graham, and Graham Central Station, they brought the house down.
#TJMS25: The Black Ski Summit was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
