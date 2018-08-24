If You Don’t Know Now You Know: Two Blue Eyed Soul Members

TJMS
| 08.24.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

One of the first times Damon heard a white artist on a Black radio station, it was David Bowie. One of his most famous songs, Fame, is a mystery; we know we love it, but we have no clue what he’s saying. Good thing Damon is able to clear it up. According to him, Bowie is saying, “Fame, it’s not your brain, it’s just the flame. That burns your change to keep you insane. Fame.” And If You Don’t Know Now You Know!

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

If You Don’t Know Now You Know: Two Blue Eyed Soul Members was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
This Politician Has LeBron James & Other Athletes…
 4 hours ago
08.24.18
11 items
25 Majestic, Melanated Pictures Of Justine Skye
 8 hours ago
08.24.18
‘Bossip On WeTV’ Jumps In Their Time Machine…
 1 day ago
08.24.18
#Mamba40: A Look Back At Kobe Bryant’s Most…
 1 day ago
08.23.18
Global Green USA's 13th Annual Pre-Oscar Party - Arrivals
Stevie Wonder Reveals His Last Words To Aretha…
 1 day ago
08.23.18
queen aretha franklin death
Madonna Explains Why Her “Tribute” To Aretha Franklin…
 2 days ago
08.22.18
The Pursuit of Happyness Press Conference with Will Smith and Seal
Fresh Prince Actor Will Smith Goes Undercover To…
 2 days ago
08.22.18
‘Love Is’ Recap: Nuri Does Not Like What…
 3 days ago
08.22.18
Delicious Eats: Shrimp Curry Pasta Salad with Chef…
 3 days ago
08.22.18
Drake in Chicago hospital
Drake Visits An 11-Year-Old In Hospital Who Has…
 3 days ago
08.21.18
2016 Billboard Music Awards - Show
Fans Are Not Happy About Madonna’s “Tribute” To…
 3 days ago
08.21.18
Serena Williams’ Postpartum Issues Are A Lesson In…
 3 days ago
08.21.18
19 items
2018 VMAs Pink Carpet: Motherhood Looks Great On…
 4 days ago
08.21.18
‘LHHHS5’ Recap: A1 And Lyrica Can’t Get Past…
 4 days ago
08.21.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close