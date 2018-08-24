Inside Her Story: ‘It’s Okay To Be Nude’

TJMS
| 08.24.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

How comfortable are you with your body? Would you be okay hanging out with a group of friends in your birthday suit?

Jacque Reid goes Inside Her Story with Shatora Thomas, co-founder of the Black Naturist Association. Thomas wants everyone to be comfortable enough in their body to be publicly nude.

Nudity is often associated with sex and sexuality, but Thomas says that’s not what they’re about and they are “looking forward to breaking those stereotypes around nudity.” To insure the safety of their members, they do background checks on everyone before allowing them to join the group. Their main message is that, “it’s okay to be nude.”

The group started with 8 friends who love to travel and love being nude. Their first experience was visiting a nude beach in Miami; Thomas says being nude for the first time is “like ripping off a band-aid, you don’t know what to expect.” But once she realized that no one was staring at her and everyone was there to enjoy themselves, she had a great time; and nothing has been the same since.

“It is truly freeing,” she said. Their next trip is to Haiti, it’s in November and has one spot left.

You can find the Black Naturist Association on Twitter and Instagram at @BlackNaturist.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Inside Her Story: ‘It’s Okay To Be Nude’ was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
This Politician Has LeBron James & Other Athletes…
 4 hours ago
08.24.18
11 items
25 Majestic, Melanated Pictures Of Justine Skye
 8 hours ago
08.24.18
‘Bossip On WeTV’ Jumps In Their Time Machine…
 1 day ago
08.24.18
#Mamba40: A Look Back At Kobe Bryant’s Most…
 1 day ago
08.23.18
Global Green USA's 13th Annual Pre-Oscar Party - Arrivals
Stevie Wonder Reveals His Last Words To Aretha…
 1 day ago
08.23.18
queen aretha franklin death
Madonna Explains Why Her “Tribute” To Aretha Franklin…
 2 days ago
08.22.18
The Pursuit of Happyness Press Conference with Will Smith and Seal
Fresh Prince Actor Will Smith Goes Undercover To…
 2 days ago
08.22.18
‘Love Is’ Recap: Nuri Does Not Like What…
 3 days ago
08.22.18
Delicious Eats: Shrimp Curry Pasta Salad with Chef…
 3 days ago
08.22.18
Drake in Chicago hospital
Drake Visits An 11-Year-Old In Hospital Who Has…
 3 days ago
08.21.18
2016 Billboard Music Awards - Show
Fans Are Not Happy About Madonna’s “Tribute” To…
 3 days ago
08.21.18
Serena Williams’ Postpartum Issues Are A Lesson In…
 3 days ago
08.21.18
19 items
2018 VMAs Pink Carpet: Motherhood Looks Great On…
 4 days ago
08.21.18
‘LHHHS5’ Recap: A1 And Lyrica Can’t Get Past…
 4 days ago
08.21.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close