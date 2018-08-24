Cheryl Harris Says Allstate Is Going To ‘Turn Up’ At Family Reunion

08.24.18
The Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion is a week away. Who’s ready to party? Allstate is! Senior VP of sourcing & procuring solutions, Cheryl Harris can’t wait to meet the family. The fun kicks off next Thursday at the Backyard Party and will continue all weekend. If you don’t have your tickets yet there’s still time, click here to purchase now. You won’t want to miss Maze ft. Frankie Beverly, BBD, Ricky Smiley or Erica Campbell! We’ll see you there!

