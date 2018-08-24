DL Hughley Says Trump Is ‘Just Not A Decent Human Being’

| 08.24.18
DL Hughley is known for speaking the truth. He shared a bit of that truth this morning with the TJMS. “Barack Obama is who we aspire to be and Trump is what America is.” Donald Trump is “loud,” “overweight” and hateful, and that’s how the rest of the world thinks of the U.S.

What Hughley really doesn’t understand is how Black people support Trump. He says there is a “specific type of black person,” who supports Trump. “It’s not that we’re politically different, he’s just not a decent human being,”he said. Hughley has no problem with Republicans, it’s Donald Trump himself that he doesn’t like.

DL is performing at the Paragon Casino in Louisiana this weekend, if you’re in the area get your tickets now!

