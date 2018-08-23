CLOSE
Local
Home > Local

Police Are Investigating Suspicious Package Found On NCCU Campus

5 reads
Leave a comment
Durham City Prayer Walk

Source: Jerry Smith / Jerry Smith

A suspicious package found Thursday afternoon in a building on North Carolina Central University’s campus has led to an investigation by the Durham Police Department. According to the police the package was found in an unidentified building near Lincoln Street and Lawson Street.

As a result of the investigation police closed Lawson Street at the intersections of Alston Avenue, Merrick Street and Fayetteville Street. The streets reopened around 6:45 p.m. University officials said no students were impacted by the incident. Read more in the link below.

SOURCE wral.com

 

 

Police Are Investigating Suspicious Package Found On NCCU Campus was originally published on thelightnc.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
‘Bossip On WeTV’ Jumps In Their Time Machine…
 20 hours ago
08.24.18
#Mamba40: A Look Back At Kobe Bryant’s Most…
 1 day ago
08.23.18
Global Green USA's 13th Annual Pre-Oscar Party - Arrivals
Stevie Wonder Reveals His Last Words To Aretha…
 1 day ago
08.23.18
queen aretha franklin death
Madonna Explains Why Her “Tribute” To Aretha Franklin…
 2 days ago
08.22.18
The Pursuit of Happyness Press Conference with Will Smith and Seal
Fresh Prince Actor Will Smith Goes Undercover To…
 2 days ago
08.22.18
‘Love Is’ Recap: Nuri Does Not Like What…
 2 days ago
08.22.18
Delicious Eats: Shrimp Curry Pasta Salad with Chef…
 3 days ago
08.22.18
Drake in Chicago hospital
Drake Visits An 11-Year-Old In Hospital Who Has…
 3 days ago
08.21.18
2016 Billboard Music Awards - Show
Fans Are Not Happy About Madonna’s “Tribute” To…
 3 days ago
08.21.18
Serena Williams’ Postpartum Issues Are A Lesson In…
 3 days ago
08.21.18
19 items
2018 VMAs Pink Carpet: Motherhood Looks Great On…
 4 days ago
08.21.18
‘LHHHS5’ Recap: A1 And Lyrica Can’t Get Past…
 4 days ago
08.21.18
LIVE: Streaming Live From The 2018 VMA’s Red…
 4 days ago
08.20.18
Incredible Zigi: Meet The Man That Has Janet…
 4 days ago
08.21.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close