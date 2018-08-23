CLOSE
News One
Home > News One

Betsy DeVos Wants To Use Taxpayers’ Money To Arm Teachers Instead Of Fixing Schools

Trump's education secretary found a loophole to rob kids of a good education.

0 reads
Leave a comment

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos reportedly wanted to divert federal education funds to arm teachers with guns instead of its intended use — improving schools in poor communities.

 See Also: Black Mothers Sue Mississippi Over Education Inequality

DeVos considered distributing money from the Student Support and Academic Enrichment grant program. The funds would provide guns and firearms training for educators in the name of school safety, The New York Times reported.

The secretary wants to rob the $1 billion program that’s part of the Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA), passed under former President Barack Obama. Money from ESSA was to be used for things like improving school conditions and STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) education.

Schools in scores of African-American communities need those funds to help close the academic achievement gap, which ultimately has kept many in poverty. In 2016, which marked the 50th anniversary of the federal Equality of Education Opportunity report, there was little improvement in closing the achievement gap between Black and white students.

DeVos’ move would bypass congressional restrictions on using federal funds to purchase weapons. Lawmakers passed a school safety bill in March that prohibited school districts from spending federal dollars to buy guns.

But DeVos may have found a loophole. Rules on grants from the Student Support and Academic Enrichment Program don’t prohibit using the funds for weapons, according to the Times.

However, the education secretary was still getting some pushback.

“We knew Betsy DeVos would try to do the bidding of the National Rifle Association and the gun manufacturers, but to even consider diverting resources used to support poor kids to flood schools with more guns is beyond the recklessness,” the American Federation of Teachers stated.

SEE ALSO:

Georgia’s Excuse For Closing Polling Stations In A Predominantly Black County Begins To Unravel

Aretha Franklin Deserves Respect And A Congressional Gold Medal, Kamala Harris Says

Musical Celebration During Clinton Inaugural Festivities

Aretha Franklin Pictured With Her Fellow Iconic Celebrities

10 photos Launch gallery

Aretha Franklin Pictured With Her Fellow Iconic Celebrities

Continue reading Aretha Franklin Pictured With Her Fellow Iconic Celebrities

Aretha Franklin Pictured With Her Fellow Iconic Celebrities

Aretha Franklin is one of the most iconic superstars of all time and she has met many other icons over the years. From Muhammad Ali to Martin Luther King, Jr., check out the Queen of Soul hanging with some of the world's most recognizable icons.

Betsy DeVos Wants To Use Taxpayers’ Money To Arm Teachers Instead Of Fixing Schools was originally published on newsone.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
#Mamba40: A Look Back At Kobe Bryant’s Most…
 7 hours ago
08.23.18
Global Green USA's 13th Annual Pre-Oscar Party - Arrivals
Stevie Wonder Reveals His Last Words To Aretha…
 8 hours ago
08.23.18
queen aretha franklin death
Madonna Explains Why Her “Tribute” To Aretha Franklin…
 1 day ago
08.22.18
The Pursuit of Happyness Press Conference with Will Smith and Seal
Fresh Prince Actor Will Smith Goes Undercover To…
 1 day ago
08.22.18
‘Love Is’ Recap: Nuri Does Not Like What…
 2 days ago
08.22.18
Delicious Eats: Shrimp Curry Pasta Salad with Chef…
 2 days ago
08.22.18
Drake in Chicago hospital
Drake Visits An 11-Year-Old In Hospital Who Has…
 2 days ago
08.21.18
2016 Billboard Music Awards - Show
Fans Are Not Happy About Madonna’s “Tribute” To…
 2 days ago
08.21.18
Serena Williams’ Postpartum Issues Are A Lesson In…
 2 days ago
08.21.18
19 items
2018 VMAs Pink Carpet: Motherhood Looks Great On…
 3 days ago
08.21.18
‘LHHHS5’ Recap: A1 And Lyrica Can’t Get Past…
 3 days ago
08.21.18
LIVE: Streaming Live From The 2018 VMA’s Red…
 3 days ago
08.20.18
Incredible Zigi: Meet The Man That Has Janet…
 3 days ago
08.21.18
Travis Scott & Kylie Jenner Were Supposed To…
 3 days ago
08.21.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close