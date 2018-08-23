Here’s Your List Of Free Weekend Community Events

Event Description:

Reflections “Mirror, mirror, on the wall, who’s the fairest of them all?” Making peace with your reflection brings freedom. God is looking at the inside, our heart, character and intentions. God doesn’t focus on our outward appearance. A mirror reflects a true representation of what stands before it. When looking into the mirror what do you see? I Samuel 16:7 “Do not look on his appearance or on the height of his stature, because I have rejected him. For the Lord sees not as man sees: man looks on the outward appearance, but the Lord looks on the heart.” Identifying our true identity helps us remove shame, hurt, anger, regret, past experiences, etc. Our reflections should be a true reflection of God’s Image, walking in complete “WHOLENESS” through the knowledge and understanding of GOD. Reflecting the image of GOD requires commitment, prayer, faith, self-love and trusting the process. I AM STRONG! I AM BEAUTIFUL! I AM ENOUGH! ~ Vanessa Pawlowski FREE EVENT | REGISTRATION REQUIRED http://www.mirrorsmakingpeacewiththereflection.eventbrite.com