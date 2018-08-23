Here’s Your List Of Free Weekend Community Events

CLOSE
Kids At The July 2018 KYS Block Party

Source: Brian Stukes / On-SiteFotos.com

 

From our Community Calendar, here are some free local events that are open to the public and happening over this weekend.  To see more and to post your own CLICK HERE

 

 

The Salvation Army Block Party & Health Fair
Event Date:  08/25/2018
Event Time:  12:00 -2:00 pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  The Salvation Army Community Center
Address Line 1:  902 Wake Forest Rd.
City, State, Zip:  Raleigh
Event Description:  The Salvation Army Community Center will be celebrating the MOST Amazing Race participants. The race is modeled after The TV show MOST Amazing Race, and serves as a fundraiser.

We are having a Free Block Party & Health Fair for the community. There will be Bounce Houses, SPAX (personal trainer), Greystone Chiropractic, Wake County Sheriff Department, Live DJ, Free Blood Pressure Screening (WAKEMED). Sno-Cones, BBQ, Hot Dogs and much more. This is a free event for all.
Event Contact:  Sarah Ruiz
Event Contact Number:  9198326918
Event Contact Email:  Melissa.Jordan@uss.salvationarmy.org or Sarah.Smith-Ruiz@uss.salvationarmy.org
Event Web Site:  wakearmy.org

 

 

 

Back to School Bash
Event Date:  08/25/2018
Event Time:  10- 1pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  New Beginnings Christian Church
Address Line 1:  6820 MANGROVE DR
City, State, Zip:  28314
Event Description:  Free school supplies, food and games.
Event Contact:  Ronnie Moore
Event Contact Number:  9103086193
Event Contact Email:  ronniemoore@embarqmail.com

 

 

  Neighborhood Cookout
Event Date:  08/25/2018
Event Time:  3:00pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Roberts Park
Address Line 1:  1300 E. Martin
City, State, Zip:  Raleigh
Event Description:  You’re Invited! We have Food, Fun, and Music planned for Roberts Park! We are a NEW church coming to Raleigh this fall! Join us for a Great time as we love on the neighborhood.
Event Contact:  Douglas Humphrey
Event Contact Number:  919-679-1222
Event Contact Email:  Dhumphrey@bridgefellowship.church
Event Web Site:  Bridgefellowshipchurch.com

 

 

  Annual Back to School Prayer Breakfast
Event Date:  08/25/2018
Event Time:  8:30
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Union Baptist (Global Scholars Academy)
Address Line 1:  311 Dowd Street
City, State, Zip:  Durham, NC 27701
Event Description:  Send your kids back to school covered in prayer. Prayer for teachers and safety on the buses and at school. This year’s breakfast guest speaker will be Dr. Valerie Ashby, Dean of Trinity College of Arts & Sciences at Duke University.
Event Contact:  Bernadette Winston
Event Contact Number:  (919) 475-9958
Event Contact Email:  dette1102@hotmail.com
Event Web Site:  Myubc.org

 

 

  Apex First Baptist Community Day
Event Date:  08/25/2018
Event Time:  10:30 -3:00 pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Apext First Baptist Church
Address Line 1:  419 South Salem Street
City, State, Zip:  Apex, NC 27502
Event Description:  Apex First Baptist 3rd annual Community Day and Back to School Bash will be held on August 25th from 10:30 – 3:00pm. This event is opened to the public. There is only a limited number of book bags available. There will be free food, face painting, balloon sculpting,bounch house, local police and fire department will be on site. This is a fun day, come help celebrate this event. Children of all ages should attend.
Event Contact:  Valerie Cohen
Event Contact Number:  919-215-5315
Event Contact Email:  ajcohen_2000@outlook.com
Event Web Site:  http://www.apexfbc.org

 

 

AARP CC2C & Poplar Springs Resource/Health Fair
Event Date:  08/25/2018
Event Time:  10:00AM to 1:00PM
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Poplar Springs Christian Church
Address Line 1:  6115 Old Stage Road
City, State, Zip:  Raleigh, NC 27603
Event Description:  Poplar Springs Christian Church in conjunction with AARP CC2C (Connecting Caregiver to Community) will be providing a Resource and Health Fair on Saturday, August 25th. 10:00am to 1:00pm. Information will be available for the Community and the Family Caregiver(s) – (anyone that is taking care of an elderly or disable person for no PAY). Various Health Care and Resource Vendor(s) from the Wake and Durham counties will be on hand to provide valuable information and FREE services for the Community and the Family Caregiver(s). Vendors from the Diabetes Assoc., Social Security Administration, Resources for Seniors, Walgreens, Legal Services, Sickle Cell, Nurses and Medical personnel, Health and Beauty Consultant(s) and many, many more. Not only will this event will be educational and inspiring but lots of FUN. Come out for a Great Event – Raffles and Snacks.
Event Contact:  Diane B Green
Event Contact Number:  9192472977
Event Contact Email:  ladi56@yahoo.com
Event Web Site:  http://www.poplarsprings.org

 

 

  Back to School Bash
Event Date:  08/25/2018
Event Time:  all day
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Grace and Peace Cathedral
Address Line 1:  600 E Washington St
City, State, Zip:  Mebane, NC 27302
Event Description:  Backpack giveaway to the community. Singing, food, games and fun!
Event Contact:  Shaqueena & Tone Payne, Carla Thompson
Event Contact Number:  336-324-5245, 336-214-1953
Event Contact Email:  graceandpeacecathedral@yahoo.com
Event Web Site:  http://www.graceandpeacecathedral.org

 

 

  3rd Annual Bikers Service
Event Date:  08/26/2018
Event Time:  10:00am
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Andrews Chapel AME Zion Church
Address Line 1:  3009 McLean Chapel Church Road
City, State, Zip:  Bunnlevel, NC 28323
Event Description:  This is event is for the church building fund, it is an annually event where solo bikers and biker group all around the area will come together in worship. There will be bikers from each group speaking, singing and our speaker of the hour will be Presiding Elder Hanna Broome. At the end of the service we will be a bike blessing and fellowshipping with dinner together. Please if you all can come out and worship and praise God together.
Event Contact:  Bridget Wainwright
Event Contact Number:  910-591-8072

 

 

  Back to schooL Jamboree
Event Date:  08/25/2018
Event Time:  2-4pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Zebulon Community Park
Address Line 1:  401 S Arendell Ave
City, State, Zip:  Zebulon NC 27597
Event Description:  13th annual back to school jamboree sponsored by the Hand Of God Church Ministries. This event is designed to help needy children with basic school supplies. There will be back packs, food, fun and games. Children must be present to received supplies. In the event you miss Saturday there will be a afternoon fellowship service on Sunday August 26th from 3 to 4 pm. 112 N Church St Zebulon NC. Pizza will be served at the conclusion of the service. Supplies will be given out while supplies last.
Event Contact:  Herberr Gray
Event Contact Number:  (919) 559-3095
Event Contact Email:  grayhershe@aol.com

 

 

Rainbow Lanes Youth Blastoff
Event Date:  08/25/2018
Event Time:  10:00 a.m.
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Rainbow Lanes Clayton
Address Line 1:  850 NC Hwy 42 West
City, State, Zip:  Clayton
Event Description:  The Rainbow Lanes Youth Blastoff is a Free Registration event for youth bowlers ages 4-18.

This is the kickoff event to launch the start of our Fall youth bowling league. Come out for Free bowling, snacks and door prizes.

Also ask about how your kids can earn scholarship monies for college. This event is free to everyone. Even if your kids can’t bowl we have USBC certified bowling coaches that will help them learn the game in safe and fun atmosphere.
Event Contact:  Joe Williams
Event Contact Number: 
Event Contact Email:  joewil@gametimebowling.com

 

 

  Back To School Extravaganza
Event Date:  08252018
Event Time:  11am -4pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Meadowbrook Country Club
Address Line 1:  8025 Country Club Dr.
City, State, Zip:  Raleigh,NC 27601
Event Description:  This event is to provide the youth in the surrounding areas the supplies needed for success year.

Planting the seed of success.
Event Contact:  Charlene
Event Contact Number:  9195244017
Event Contact Email:  Charlene@agfincglobal.org
Event Web Site:  http://www.agfincglobal.org

 

 

  Community Day
Event Date:  08/25/2018
Event Time:  10am-2pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Zion Wall FWB Church
Address Line 1:  4944 Wall St.
City, State, Zip:  Linden, NC 28356
Event Description:  Zion Wall invites everyone to join us as we celebrate 115 years in the Linden Community. There will be lots of free food, games, prizes and activities for all ages to show our appreciation.
Event Contact: 
Event Contact Number:  (910)980-0808
Event Contact Email: 
Event Web Site:  http://www.zionwallchurch.org

 

 

 

Back to School Rally
Event Date:  08/25/2018
Event Time:  10:00am
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  St. James Missionary Baptist Church
Address Line 1:  411 Martin Luther King Jr., Street
City, State, Zip:  Rowland, NC 28383
Event Description:  The members and pastor of St. James Missionary Baptist Church invites you to their Back to School Rally. Join us as there will be a special performance by Friendship Missionary Baptist Church (400 Campbell Ave, Fay, NC), “PUPPETS ON A MISSION” Ministry. There will be Food, Fun, Fellowship and School supplies for a successful school year! For more information, contact Katrina Tuff @ 910.624.3300 or Pastor John Young @ 910.422.0649.
Event Contact:  Pastor John Young
Event Contact Number:  (910) 422-0649
Event Contact Email:  cj29@hotmail.com
Event Web Site:  fmbcfaync.org

 

 

Cuts for Boys and Curls for Girls
Event Date:  08/25/2018
Event Time:  10am – 4pm
Is this event FREE?:  NO
Venue Name:  Healing Center Ministry’s Inc.
Address Line 1:  1500 Brick Mill Rd.
City, State, Zip:  Coats, NC 27521
Event Description:  The Mary K. McKoy Living Legacy Scholarship Foundation will be hosting a fundraising event:

Cuts for Boys and Curls for Girls

Stylist: Prince of Hair (Teddy Mason), India McKoy James, Peggy Campbell, Dominique Cooper (braids), and local barbers.

Donations are required for services and all proceeds will go to support the Mary K. McKoy Living Legacy Scholarship Foundation.
Event Contact:  Sharon Coley
Event Contact Number:  910-658-8071
Event Contact Email:  shayrealcoley@yahoo.com

 

 

Ready, Set, Lift Every Baby Community Fair
Event Date:  08/25/2018
Event Time:  9:30a-1:30p
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Fayetteville Order of Tents
Address Line 1:  321 Bradford Avenue
City, State, Zip: 
Event Description:  This is a free community fair providing information, vendors and education to pregnant and breastfeeding families and families interested in health and nutrition. A FREE yoga class will be held at 9:30a and a FREE Zumba class will be held at 10:30a. Free giveaways and free food tastings available. There will be a food truck there along with other community vendors.
Event Contact:  Angela Tatum Malloy
Event Contact Number:  (910)797-5976
Event Contact Email:  mommasvillagefayetteville@gmail.com

 

 

 

 

Concert
Event Date:  08/25/18
Event Time:  3 p.m
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Mount Sinai Seventh-day Church
Address Line 1:  700 Braggs St
City, State, Zip:  Sanford, NC, 27330
Event Description:  It is a free concert for families and friends. You can join us for divine worship at 11 a.m and lunch after church.
Event Contact:  Elmira Garner
Event Contact Number:  9193562483
Event Contact Email:  elmclean40@gmail.com

 

 

 

Annual Floral Ministry Day
Event Date:  08/26/2018
Event Time:  10:00am
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Friendship Missionary Baptist Church
Address Line 1:  400 Campbell Ave
City, State, Zip:  Fayetteville, NC 28301
Event Description:  The Floral Ministry of Friendship Missionary Baptist Church invites you to celebrate with them at their Annual Floral Ministry Day Service Sunday, August 26, 2018 @ 10:00am. The Speaker is Rev. Dr. Beverly Spivey-Rivers, Executive Secretary, Union Missionary Baptist Association. The Theme is The Flower Appeared on the Earth and the Time of Singing Has Come”~ Solomon 2:12. Join us for an awesome time of Fellowship & Worship!
Event Contact:  Patricia Dixon
Event Contact Number:  (910) 485-0392, ext. 150
Event Contact Email:  fmbcfaync@fshp400.org
Event Web Site:  fmbcfaync.org
 

 

 

 Pastors Appreciation Services
Event Date:  08262018
Event Time:  10am and 5pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Cornerstone Christian Community Church
Address Line 1:  3237 Knotts Grove Rd
City, State, Zip:  Oxford, NC, 27565
Event Description:  Honoring our leaders
Event Contact:  Deidra Ward Fountain
Event Contact Number:  9193393418
Event Contact Email:  Deidra.Fountain@yahoo.com
Event Web Site:  http://www.cornerstoneoxfordnc.com

 

 

Annual Women’s Day
Event Date:  08/26/2018
Event Time:  10:30AM
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  New Covenant Christian Faith Church Ministries, Inc.
Address Line 1:  2520 Murchison Road
City, State, Zip:  Fayetteville, NC 28301
Event Description:  The members and pastor of New Covenant Christian Faith Church Ministries, Inc., invites you to join us at our Annual Women’s Day Service on Sunday, August 26, 2018 @ 10:30am. Join us for Fellowship, Praise, and a Mighty Word!

Pastor: Elder William L. Neill
Event Contact:  First Lady Shirley Neill
Event Contact Number:  (910) 778-3395
Event Contact Email:  neil54@embarqmail.com
Event Web Site:  theenewcovenant.org

 

 

Annual Women’s Conference
Event Date:  08/24/2018-08/25/2018
Event Time:  7:30 pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Glorious Destination Holiness Church
Address Line 1:  6709 Bragg Blvd
City, State, Zip:  Fayetteville, NC 28303
Event Description:  The members and pastor of Glorious Destination Holiness Church cordially invites you to join them at their Annual Women’s Conference. The Conference will be Friday August 24th @ 7:30pm and Saturday, August 25, 2018 @ 7:30pm.

The Guest Speakers are:

Friday, August 24th: Pastor Shelia Thompson

Saturday, August 25th: Evangelist Deborah Wilson

For more information, contact Debra Baldwin @ 910.850.3390

Pastor: Elder Otis L. McKeithan
Event Contact:  Debra Baldwin
Event Contact Number:  (910) 850-3390
Event Contact Email:  debra.baldwin3390@gmail.com

 

 

Mirrors: Making Peace with the Reflection
Event Date:  08/25/2018
Event Time:  11a – 3p
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Durham Arts Council
Address Line 1:  120 Morris Street
City, State, Zip:  Durham, NC 27701
Event Description:  Reflections

“Mirror, mirror, on the wall, who’s the fairest of them all?”

Making peace with your reflection brings freedom. God is looking at the inside, our heart, character and intentions. God doesn’t focus on our outward appearance. A mirror reflects a true representation of what stands before it. When looking into the mirror what do you see?

I Samuel 16:7

“Do not look on his appearance or on the height of his stature, because I have rejected him. For the Lord sees not as man sees: man looks on the outward appearance, but the Lord looks on the heart.”

Identifying our true identity helps us remove shame, hurt, anger, regret, past experiences, etc.

Our reflections should be a true reflection of God’s Image, walking in complete “WHOLENESS” through the knowledge and understanding of GOD.

Reflecting the image of GOD requires commitment, prayer, faith, self-love and trusting the process.

I AM STRONG! I AM BEAUTIFUL! I AM ENOUGH! ~ Vanessa Pawlowski

FREE EVENT | REGISTRATION REQUIRED

http://www.mirrorsmakingpeacewiththereflection.eventbrite.com
Event Contact:  Markita Wright
Event Contact Number:  910-461-0174

 

 

  School Superintendent’s CLC3 Listening Tour 2018
Event Date:  08/24/2018
Event Time:  6:30 p.m.
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Mac Williams Middle School Gym
Address Line 1:  4644 Clinton Road
City, State, Zip:  Fayetteville, NC 28312
Event Description:  Join Dr. Marvin Connelly, Jr., Cumberland County Schools’ new Superintendent for the third CLC3 Tour on Monday, September 24 in the Mac Williams Middle School Gym. Dr. Connelly wants to hear what YOU have to say about the school system’s focus, what’s working, and how we can better support our students.

Parents, specifically who have students who attend school in the Cape Fear attendance area are encouraged and invited to attend this event.

Seven tour stops are scheduled and the public is invited to any or all of them. Whichever best fits your schedule.
Event Contact:  Laurie Pender
Event Contact Number:  9106782638
Event Contact Email:  Lpender@ccs.k12.nc.us

