CLOSE
Local
Home > Local

Here’s How School Districts In The Area Are Working To Keep Our Kids Safer

3 reads
Leave a comment
Praying Together in Class

Source: FatCamera / Getty

After the horrors of the various school shootings in our country, some area school districts are stepping security measures up to keep our children safe.

 

 

Football Wifey: 12 Of Karrueche’s Cutest Moments With Victor Cruz

12 photos Launch gallery

Football Wifey: 12 Of Karrueche’s Cutest Moments With Victor Cruz

Continue reading Football Wifey: 12 Of Karrueche’s Cutest Moments With Victor Cruz

Football Wifey: 12 Of Karrueche’s Cutest Moments With Victor Cruz

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
#Mamba40: A Look Back At Kobe Bryant’s Most…
 3 hours ago
08.23.18
Global Green USA's 13th Annual Pre-Oscar Party - Arrivals
Stevie Wonder Reveals His Last Words To Aretha…
 3 hours ago
08.23.18
queen aretha franklin death
Madonna Explains Why Her “Tribute” To Aretha Franklin…
 1 day ago
08.22.18
The Pursuit of Happyness Press Conference with Will Smith and Seal
Fresh Prince Actor Will Smith Goes Undercover To…
 1 day ago
08.22.18
‘Love Is’ Recap: Nuri Does Not Like What…
 2 days ago
08.22.18
Delicious Eats: Shrimp Curry Pasta Salad with Chef…
 2 days ago
08.22.18
Drake in Chicago hospital
Drake Visits An 11-Year-Old In Hospital Who Has…
 2 days ago
08.21.18
2016 Billboard Music Awards - Show
Fans Are Not Happy About Madonna’s “Tribute” To…
 2 days ago
08.21.18
Serena Williams’ Postpartum Issues Are A Lesson In…
 2 days ago
08.21.18
19 items
2018 VMAs Pink Carpet: Motherhood Looks Great On…
 3 days ago
08.21.18
‘LHHHS5’ Recap: A1 And Lyrica Can’t Get Past…
 3 days ago
08.21.18
LIVE: Streaming Live From The 2018 VMA’s Red…
 3 days ago
08.20.18
Incredible Zigi: Meet The Man That Has Janet…
 3 days ago
08.21.18
Travis Scott & Kylie Jenner Were Supposed To…
 3 days ago
08.21.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close