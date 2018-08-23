Morning Minute: Aerosmith Vs. The White House

08.23.18
By now we all know that Aerosmith has asked Donald Trump, several times, to stop playing their music at his rallies. Of course Trump, hasn’t listened. But now, Steven Tyler has served him with a cease-and-assist, so maybe that’ll work. The only Aerosmith Trump should here is Robert Muller telling him to ‘walk this way,’” after he’s put in handcuffs.

