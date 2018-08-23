Black Moms Matter: The Worst Punishment Ever!

Homepage Lead
| 08.23.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Ladies, what was the worst punishment you ever got? Do you punish your child the same way? Sherri got her last whooping ever at 16, and her dad had to take a break three times! She refused to cry, so he wouldn’t stop. She says that’s why she doesn’t whoop Jeffery. Kym, was caught smoking cigarettes with her brother and her mother made them smoke a whole pack! As crazy as that is, it worked! Kym hasn’t smoked since. Tell us your stories in the comments.

Celebrity Moms We Love

15 photos Launch gallery

Celebrity Moms We Love

Continue reading Celebrity Moms We Love

Celebrity Moms We Love

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Black Moms Matter: The Worst Punishment Ever! was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
#Mamba40: A Look Back At Kobe Bryant’s Most…
 3 hours ago
08.23.18
Global Green USA's 13th Annual Pre-Oscar Party - Arrivals
Stevie Wonder Reveals His Last Words To Aretha…
 3 hours ago
08.23.18
queen aretha franklin death
Madonna Explains Why Her “Tribute” To Aretha Franklin…
 1 day ago
08.22.18
The Pursuit of Happyness Press Conference with Will Smith and Seal
Fresh Prince Actor Will Smith Goes Undercover To…
 1 day ago
08.22.18
‘Love Is’ Recap: Nuri Does Not Like What…
 2 days ago
08.22.18
Delicious Eats: Shrimp Curry Pasta Salad with Chef…
 2 days ago
08.22.18
Drake in Chicago hospital
Drake Visits An 11-Year-Old In Hospital Who Has…
 2 days ago
08.21.18
2016 Billboard Music Awards - Show
Fans Are Not Happy About Madonna’s “Tribute” To…
 2 days ago
08.21.18
Serena Williams’ Postpartum Issues Are A Lesson In…
 2 days ago
08.21.18
19 items
2018 VMAs Pink Carpet: Motherhood Looks Great On…
 3 days ago
08.21.18
‘LHHHS5’ Recap: A1 And Lyrica Can’t Get Past…
 3 days ago
08.21.18
LIVE: Streaming Live From The 2018 VMA’s Red…
 3 days ago
08.20.18
Incredible Zigi: Meet The Man That Has Janet…
 3 days ago
08.21.18
Travis Scott & Kylie Jenner Were Supposed To…
 3 days ago
08.21.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close