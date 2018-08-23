Ladies, what was the worst punishment you ever got? Do you punish your child the same way? Sherri got her last whooping ever at 16, and her dad had to take a break three times! She refused to cry, so he wouldn’t stop. She says that’s why she doesn’t whoop Jeffery. Kym, was caught smoking cigarettes with her brother and her mother made them smoke a whole pack! As crazy as that is, it worked! Kym hasn’t smoked since. Tell us your stories in the comments.

Celebrity Moms We Love 15 photos Launch gallery Celebrity Moms We Love 1. Beyonce and Jay Z have Blue, Sir and Rumi! 1 of 15 2. Sexy Solange Knowles had a son in 2004, Daniel Julez Smith. 2 of 15 3. Jennifer Hudson and David Otunga have a son, David Ortunga, Jr. born in 2009. 3 of 15 4. Halle Berry gave birth to Nahla Ariela Aubry in March of 2008 and son Maceo in 2014. 4 of 15 5. Jada Pinkett Smith has two famous kids, Willow & Jaden with hubby Will. 5 of 15 6. Former married couple Paula Patton and Robin Thicke became proud parents of Julian Fuego born in 2010. 6 of 15 7. Sexy mom Jessica Alba is a mother of two with hubby Cash Warren. 7 of 15 8. Jennifer Lopez is a mother of twins born in 2008. 8 of 15 9. Nia Long is a mom of two sons. 9 of 15 10. Sexy boxer mom, Laila Ali is the mom of two and stepmom to three. 10 of 15 11. Nicole Richie has two children with husband Joel Madden 11 of 15 12. Chrissy Teigen and hubby John Legend have two kids, Luna and Miles 12 of 15 13. Rebecca Gross & hubby Lance have Berkeley and Lennon 13 of 15 14. Kandi Burruss is a mom of two Riley and Ace 14 of 15 15. Cardi B is a new mom to baby Kulture Kiari 15 of 15 Skip ad Continue reading Celebrity Moms We Love Celebrity Moms We Love

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Black Moms Matter: The Worst Punishment Ever! was originally published on blackamericaweb.com