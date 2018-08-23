Ladies, how often does your man do your daughter’s hair? Is he good at it? Even if you said no, come to the Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion and let him show off his skills for a chance to win Dream Kids hair products and a $200 WalMart gift card.

African Pride is a sponsor of the Tom Joyner Family Reunion and they will be hosting a “Daddy Do” competition where dads will style their daughter’s hair for a chance to win the grand prize.

Marketing director Kandria Strong, says that she loves seeing dads do their daughter’s hair, especially when the girls try to “give their father some direction.” She offers a piece of advice to dads that will be competing, remember to de-tanlge your daughter’s hair first.

The contest will be held Saturday Sept. 1 and you can enter the contest at the Family Reunion.

Prepare To Be Entertained: Dads Will Be Styling Their Daughters Hair At Family Reunion was originally published on blackamericaweb.com