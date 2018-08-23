CLOSE
$18.8M Bond Set For ‘Ramsey Street Rapist’ Suspect

Fayetteville police announced that Darold Bowden, 43, of Linden, has been arrested in connection with six rapes made in the case of the “Ramsey Street Rapist.” Police said DNA evidence was used connecting Bowden to the rapes.  Bowden is being held with a $18.8 million bond after being charged with the rapes.

$18.8M Bond Set For 'Ramsey Street Rapist' Suspect

