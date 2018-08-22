Roland Martin: ‘The Worst Day For Donald Trump’s Presidency’

| 08.22.18
Roland Martin talks to legal analyst Monique Pressley about, “the worst day for Donald Trump’s presidency.”

Trump’s former attorney Michael Cohen plead guilty to, “illegal campaign contributions ‘at the direction of a candidate for federal office,’” reports ABC.

Paul Manafort, Trump’s former campaign chairman, was found guilty of 8 counts. Five counts of tax fraud, two counts of bank fraud and one count of failure to disclose a foreign bank account.

It has been said that Donald Trump may try to pardon Cohen or Manafort. If he does, that would be clear obstruction of justice.

We are headed in a direction to be able to get Trump impeached but we have to vote! Voting is the most effective way to see the change that we wan to see.

Roland Martin: ‘The Worst Day For Donald Trump’s Presidency’ was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

