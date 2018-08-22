“Working Mom Wednesdays” Struggling With Infertility

| 08.22.18
Melissa’s “Working Mom Wednesdays” topic was infertility as she talked to gynecologist Dr. Melody Baldwin.  Actress Gabrielle Union has just revealed in her new memoir her struggles with infertility and shared that she has had “eight or nine miscarriages.”  In her memoir she writes her “body has been a prisoner of trying to get pregnant.”

Infertility affects over 6 million women nationwide.

Dr. Baldwin is an obstetrician & gynecologist at Harris & Smith OBGYN in Durham and she answered the questions that Melissa had, like:

  • What causes infertility?
  • Is it just in women?
  • What can increase your risk?
  • When should you be seen for it?
  • Can meds help?

Listen to the interview, get the advice and if needed ask your doctor before it’s too late 🙂

Melissa

 

"Working Mom Wednesdays" Struggling With Infertility was originally published on thelightnc.com

