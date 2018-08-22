Huggy Lowdown: Trump’s Get Away Car

TJMS
| 08.22.18
Donald Trump has been running around, like “catch me if you can,” but his game is almost over. His boys are in deep trouble, Manafort was found guilty, Cohen is cooperating and Trump’s “get away car” is slowing down. But, he’s trying to remain cool by doing what he does, running away to play golf.

Huggy Lowdown: Trump’s Get Away Car was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

