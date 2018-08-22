Arsenio Hall Says Aretha Franklin, ‘Threw Shade Like A Christian’

TJMS
| 08.22.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

The hilarious Arsenio Hall and Aretha Franklin went way back, “Aretha took me on tour with her when people thought Arsenio Hall was the place Aretha was singing in,” he said. Like many of us, he wasn’t a fan of the tribute that Madonna gave, and to make it worse, this is her second terrible tribute. “When Madonna dies we gonna have The Insane Clown Posse do her tribute,” he joked.

Hall has so many memories of the Queen, but one of his favorite things about her is the way she, “threw shade like a Christian.”

This weekend Hall will bevperforming in Washington, D.C. at the Improv Aug. 24 and 25.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

 

Arsenio Hall Says Aretha Franklin, ‘Threw Shade Like A Christian’ was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
queen aretha franklin death
Madonna Explains Why Her “Tribute” To Aretha Franklin…
 5 hours ago
08.22.18
The Pursuit of Happyness Press Conference with Will Smith and Seal
Fresh Prince Actor Will Smith Goes Undercover To…
 7 hours ago
08.22.18
‘Love Is’ Recap: Nuri Does Not Like What…
 15 hours ago
08.22.18
Delicious Eats: Shrimp Curry Pasta Salad with Chef…
 23 hours ago
08.22.18
Drake in Chicago hospital
Drake Visits An 11-Year-Old In Hospital Who Has…
 1 day ago
08.21.18
2016 Billboard Music Awards - Show
Fans Are Not Happy About Madonna’s “Tribute” To…
 1 day ago
08.21.18
Serena Williams’ Postpartum Issues Are A Lesson In…
 1 day ago
08.21.18
19 items
2018 VMAs Pink Carpet: Motherhood Looks Great On…
 2 days ago
08.21.18
‘LHHHS5’ Recap: A1 And Lyrica Can’t Get Past…
 2 days ago
08.21.18
LIVE: Streaming Live From The 2018 VMA’s Red…
 2 days ago
08.20.18
Incredible Zigi: Meet The Man That Has Janet…
 2 days ago
08.21.18
Travis Scott & Kylie Jenner Were Supposed To…
 2 days ago
08.21.18
18 items
A Weekend In The Hamptons: Photos From The…
 2 days ago
08.20.18
The UNCF’s Summer Benefit Was A Weekend To…
 2 days ago
08.21.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close