Fresh Prince Actor Will Smith Goes Undercover To Launch New Joint Venture With Son

Will and Jaden Smith have launched a new eco-friendly water brand called JUST water. Smith surprised customers in White City, London, stepping into the customer assistant role, with Boots badge and all, to educate customers on the product and giving away signed JUST Water bottles.

Many customers were amazed by Will Smith’s appearance, while others were wondering if Smith was a look-alike. Watch the reaction of customers below!

