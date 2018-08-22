CLOSE
Fresh Prince Actor Will Smith Goes Undercover To Launch New Joint Venture With Son

The Pursuit of Happyness Press Conference with Will Smith and Seal

Source: Vera Anderson / Getty

Will and Jaden Smith have launched a new eco-friendly water brand called JUST water. Smith surprised customers in White City, London, stepping into the customer assistant role, with Boots badge and all, to educate customers on the product and giving away signed JUST Water bottles.

Many customers were amazed by Will Smith’s appearance, while others were wondering if Smith was a look-alike. Watch the reaction of customers below!

Icons Livin’: Will Smith Performs With Son Jaden As He Opens Up For J.Cole’s K.O.D. Tour In Miami [Video]

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
