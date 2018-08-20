CLOSE
National
Home > National

Petty Petunia: Teyana Taylor Decided To Take One Last Jab At Jeremih By Bringing This Lady On Stage

2 reads
Leave a comment
Teyana Taylor In Concert - Detroit, MI

Source: Aaron J. Thornton / Getty

Teyana Taylor’s Petty Level Is Through The Roof

Teyana Taylor isn’t willing to let go of the Jeremih beef just yet, she’s still finding ways to rub it in. After getting him kicked off his own tour she decided to stick it to him one last time during a recent performance in Chicago. Taylor brought Rachel Leigh on stage, girlfriend to Ryan from Black Ink Chicago and the mother of Jeremih’s child. Teyana then proceeded to lead her in a sensual dance routine to “3Way,” a song from her recent album.

Petty Petunia: Teyana Taylor Decided To Take One Last Jab At Jeremih By Bringing This Lady On Stage was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
2016 Billboard Music Awards - Show
Fans Are Not Happy About Madonna’s “Tribute” To…
 2 hours ago
08.21.18
Serena Williams’ Postpartum Issues Are A Lesson In…
 4 hours ago
08.21.18
19 items
2018 VMAs Pink Carpet: Motherhood Looks Great On…
 12 hours ago
08.21.18
‘LHHHS5’ Recap: A1 And Lyrica Can’t Get Past…
 13 hours ago
08.21.18
LIVE: Streaming Live From The 2018 VMA’s Red…
 18 hours ago
08.20.18
Incredible Zigi: Meet The Man That Has Janet…
 21 hours ago
08.21.18
Travis Scott & Kylie Jenner Were Supposed To…
 22 hours ago
08.21.18
18 items
A Weekend In The Hamptons: Photos From The…
 23 hours ago
08.20.18
The UNCF’s Summer Benefit Was A Weekend To…
 1 day ago
08.21.18
2015 Soul Train Music Awards - Arrivals
Tevin Campbell Trending On Social Media….Here’s Why
 2 days ago
08.19.18
Janet Jackson State of the World Tour Cincinnati
Hot or Not: Janet Releases New Single “Made…
 4 days ago
08.19.18
Watch: Issa Rae Speaks On Her First Encounters…
 5 days ago
08.17.18
BET Honors 2014: Show
Trump Says Aretha Franklin Worked For Him???
 5 days ago
08.16.18
23 items
Aretha Franklin & The Famous Friends Who Loved…
 5 days ago
08.16.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close